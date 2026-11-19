VIA Rail confirms partial passenger service to New Carlisle by spring 2028. Gaspé residents celebrate a major milestone after 15 years, though full service to Gaspé City remains pending track repairs.

VIA Rail has officially confirmed plans to resume partial passenger train service to Quebec's Gaspé region, ending a 15-year absence that has left many communities without direct rail access to major urban centers. The Crown corporation announced that trains will travel between Quebec City and New Carlisle, Quebec, starting in spring 2028. This development marks the first concrete step toward restoring connectivity for residents who have campaigned tirelessly for the return of reliable public transportation since 2011.

Partial Service Details and Operational Timeline

VIA Rail stated that the new schedule will include a phased return of service, with trains operating between Quebec City and New Carlisle two to three times per week. The corporation emphasized that this initial phase is part of a broader effort to work collaboratively with the government of Quebec, infrastructure owners, and local communities. Officials confirmed via email to CBC News that these logistics are being coordinated to move the project forward while maintaining safety and operational standards. This limited schedule represents a significant reduction from previous eras but serves as a foundational step toward rebuilding the network.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Historical Context

Éric Dubé, the mayor of New Richmond and president of the Société de chemin de fer de la Gaspésie et du Bas-Saint-Laurent (SCFG), welcomed the announcement as a major victory. He noted that the last passenger train to reach the city of Gaspé departed in December 2011, following assessments that declared the tracks unsafe. By 2013, the final stop for passenger service had been reduced to Matapédia, creating a 325-kilometre gap in service for the region. Dubé highlighted that during the peak years of the 1990s, approximately 28,000 passengers annually traveled by train to the Gaspé Peninsula, a volume that local leaders hope to eventually reclaim through sustained advocacy and improved infrastructure.

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Infrastructure Investments and Provincial Roles

The Province of Quebec, which has owned the railway tracks since 2015, has invested $350 million to date. These funds have primarily facilitated the return of freight trains to the region, with the current terminal located near a cement plant in Port-Daniel-Gascons. For years, VIA Rail maintained a firm stance that passenger service could only resume if the entire line were fully refurbished. The recent commitment suggests a shift in strategy, likely influenced by new federal investments outlined in the 2026 federal budget. Despite these advancements, the full rehabilitation of the remaining track segment between Port-Daniel-Gascons and Gaspé remains a critical unfulfilled requirement for total service restoration.

Community Impact and Future Demands

For residents like Eileen Jessop, who lived in Chandler, Quebec, the return of the train holds profound personal and practical significance. Jessop recalled a time when traveling to Montreal was as simple as walking to the local station for an overnight journey. Today, without a car, many seniors and travelers face considerable challenges accessing medical specialists in Quebec City or Montreal. The coalition advocating for rail restoration continues to push for the repair of the final track section and requests more comfortable wagons designed specifically for healthcare transportation. While Quebec's Transport Minister Nicolas Girard indicated no immediate updates, his office confirmed that the Ministry continues to work with VIA Rail to achieve the resumption of passenger service.