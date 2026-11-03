VIA Rail offers free train travel to six children's hospitals in Ontario and Quebec

VIA Rail and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations launched a three-year partnership offering complimentary train travel to six children's hospitals along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor, with more than 250 journeys already booked in London since April 2026.

VIA Rail is offering complimentary train travel to Ottawa's children's hospital and five other children's hospitals along the Quebec City-Windsor corridor to ease the financial burden for families.

VIA Rail partners with children's hospitals

The Crown corporation and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations launched a new three-year partnership on Tuesday to assist with travel for children requiring specialized medical treatment. The plan will see VIA Rail offer complimentary train travel to CHEO, CHU Sainte-Justine, Montreal Children's Hospital, SickKids in Toronto, McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton and the Children's Hospital in London. Connecting people and communities across Canada is at the heart of VIA Rail's mandate, said Mathieu Paquette, president and CEO of VIA Rail.

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For families seeking specialized medical care, and for people with disabilities or those who have limited transportation options, accessible passenger rail can be a vital link, Paquette said in a statement. Through our partnership with Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, we are proud to help reduce barriers to care and make the journey a little easier for children and their families, he said.

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VIA Rail and the Children's Health Foundation in London partnered to assist patients travelling to the Children's Hospital at the London Health Sciences Centre for treatment. Since April 2026, the program has helped families book more than 250 complimentary journeys on the train to and from the hospital for specialized care.

Support expands across Canada

VIA Rail also announced it will assist the BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation, Children's Hospital of Manitoba, IWK Foundation and the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation. The support is aimed at enhancing fundraising efforts and making an even greater difference for patients and families in their local communities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to support families who must travel long distances for specialized pediatric care.

By removing transportation costs, the program aims to reduce stress and financial strain during difficult times for families facing medical journeys. The three-year partnership will focus on the Quebec City-Windsor corridor, which serves many of the participating hospitals. Eligible families can book complimentary trips through the program, which has already demonstrated success in London. VIA Rail and Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations say the collaboration will continue to grow, with additional support for fundraising and awareness initiatives across the country.

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The goal is to ensure that no child misses out on necessary medical care due to travel barriers. Families seeking more information about the program can contact the participating hospitals or VIA Rail directly. The partnership represents a significant investment in accessible health care travel for Canadian children.