Winnipeg Woman Finds Father Was Mustard Gas Test Subject in War Journal

Audrey Podolsky Mireault discovered her father William John Podolsky was a mustard gas test subject during the Second World War after reading his war journal. The finding sheds light on his post-war health issues and family trauma.

Audrey Podolsky Mireault holds up a picture of her father, William John Podolsky, and his war journal from the Second World War. The photo was taken on Nov. 6, 2026.

Podolsky was held back from serving overseas due to a foot impediment and was stationed across Canada, according to Mireault. For 20 years, Mireault has kept her father's war journal, a keepsake that brings back difficult memories each Remembrance Day. Mireault grew up in Gardenton, Man. , where her father worked after the Second World War.

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Remembrance Day Shadows: A Father's Hidden Pain

She recalls that on Remembrance Day, her father would hide away. We would go to school in the morning and come home after 11:00, and my dad was nowhere to be found that day; he hid away, Mireault said. For my dad, when we say lest we forget, they are forgotten. Her father never talked about his service until his passing in 2006.

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A foot impediment kept him from serving overseas, and he was stationed across Canada. It was hard for her to understand why he was left behind. This is hard, because it destroyed our family, she told CTV News. It was not until she went through his journal that she realized what her father had signed up for on the homefront.

I have got the actual date of when he went into the mustard gas chamber, she said. He was paid $1.50 for the testing, again, Sept. 14, 1944. Her father was a test subject, signing up for mustard gas exposure, among other tests he endured. After the war, Mireault said her father suffered from headaches, hearing problems and was prone to violence towards the family.

The Cost of Testing: A Family Torn by Sacrifice

It could have been a very good home, and I think it was just destroyed by a lack of support, a lack of understanding, Mireault said. The experience of the soldier never ends, said Gord Crossley, curator of the Fort Garry Horse Museum on McGregor St. All of their training that they have had. Their actual experience overseas is carried with them through life.

Crossley, a local military historian, said the impact of the war affected every soldier differently, in a time when post-traumatic stress disorder was unknown. Crossley was able to look at photos of Podolsky's war journal and determined Mireault's father was stationed in Shilo, Man. , working in the artillery for some time.

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Echoes of Service: The Legacy of Canadian Veterans

Mireault said this could explain why her father had hearing problems from gunfire at the base and testing equipment on site without the same kind of hearing protection we have today. During the Second World War, Crossley said soldiers would volunteer themselves to test the effects of different chemical agents like mustard gas and test the treatment options available. Many of them were people who volunteered chosen not to go overseas, sometimes for medical reasons, Crossley said.

Mireault wants people to remember veterans like her dad and others who served in Canada. She believes their service was also critical to the war effort. It is a story I felt I had to rectify for myself, Mireault said. I am not forgetting. I loved him.