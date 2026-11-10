Veteran Parking Exemptions Spread Across British Columbia Cities

Several British Columbia municipalities offer free parking to veterans, while Maple Ridge and Victoria weigh exemptions and Whistler has rejected one. Details inside.

As British Columbia ns prepare to honour the service and sacrifice of those who have worn the uniform of the Canadian Armed Forces, calls are growing for more cities to extend veteran parking perks to former members. Some municipalities already offer free parking for veterans, and others are currently considering the same measure. The push comes as ICBC, the province's public auto insurer, has offered special veteran licence plates since 2004.

The debate centres on whether a small benefit tied to military service should be written into municipal parking bylaws. Supporters argue that the gesture costs little and recognizes veterans in a practical way. Councils in several communities have so far taken different approaches, with some keeping parking free for everyone and others holding firm on paid spaces.

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How Veteran Parking Exemptions Work Across the Region

Free parking for veterans is already in place in several large municipalities, based on the experience of Royal Canadian Navy veteran Jordan Mah. Mah said his veteran plate lets him park for free at city-owned meters and lots in Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, New Westminster, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

Mah, who spent more than 16 years in the Navy between full-time service and time in the reserves, told CTV News that he does not park on the street every day. He said he appreciates the benefit on the days when he does need a spot and parking is free.

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Many smaller cities in the region do not charge anyone for parking. Delta, Pitt Meadows and Mission are among the communities that have no parking charges, so veterans there do not need a special exemption to park at no cost.

Stakeholder Views on Free Parking for Veterans

Maple Ridge is the main municipality currently studying a veteran exemption, since it charges for parking but is looking into the possibility of exempting former service members. Councils weighing the idea must balance recognition of military service against the cost of lost meter revenue.

Mah said that veterans often meet other veterans through the perk, describing conversations that start with questions about where someone served and what kind of experience they had. He urged councils to reconsider free parking, calling it a small token that cities can offer to recognize veterans.

Whistler takes the opposite view. The resort municipality said that veterans there must pay for parking like everyone else, and that an exemption was explored but ultimately rejected. In its statement, Whistler said that while it deeply values the service and sacrifice of veterans and military personnel, an exemption for one group raises broader questions of fairness, equity and consistency across the community.

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Next Steps for Veteran Parking in Squamish and Victoria

In Squamish, most district-owned parking spots are already free for certain durations, but the busy lot at Darrell Bay requires payment from everyone, including veterans. Staff in Squamish said that if paid parking is expanded beyond that lot, the district will consider a veteran exemption at that time.

In Victoria, staff at City Hall said that Mayor Marianne Alto is contemplating bringing forward a motion to exempt veterans from paid parking at city-owned meters and facilities. If that motion advances, veterans in the capital would gain the same type of benefit that already applies in several Lower Mainland cities.

For veterans, the outcome of these decisions will determine whether a free parking space is available in their home community or whether they continue to pay the same meter rates as other drivers. Each council's decision will show how British Columbia municipalities weigh a symbolic thank you against the revenue and fairness concerns raised by Whistler and others.