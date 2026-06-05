Veteran Actor James Handy Dies at 81 After Violent Incident in Los Angeles

James Handy, a veteran actor with nearly 150 film and television credits over five decades, has died at the age of 81 after a violent incident in Los Angeles. The police have confirmed that the incident was an isolated one and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The actor, James Handy , a familiar face across decades of film and television, was rushed to the hospital but tragically lost his life in a violent incident.

His life ended in violence at the age of 81. First responders arrived at an address in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3. The police said in a statement that they responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced deceased shortly after.

Officials said the homicide appeared to be an isolated incident and informed the public that there was no ongoing threat. Investigators revealed that Michael Gledhill was the son of James' girlfriend and was living with his mother in the house when the brutal attack took place. Shortly after first responders found the actor in the front yard, Michael allegedly waved down officers, saying he was the one they were looking for.

James was a veteran actor with nearly 150 film and television credits over five decades. Born in New York, the actor kicked off his acting career in the 1970s, with some of his early screen credits including numerous shows and movies. A representative for the actor, Pam Ellis-Evenas, from the Ellis Talent Group, said in a statement that James was a talented, humble, and gracious client and friend.

The news of his death has sparked a wave of tributes and condolences on social media, with many fans remembering his work in shows such as 'Silk Stalkings' and 'Crossing Jordan'





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James Handy Veteran Actor Los Angeles Violent Incident Homicide

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