Vet group sues VA over limited abortion access; widens divide on abortion rights

Minority Veterans of America files a lawsuit challenging a recent decision by the VA to eliminate limited abortion access for veterans and alleges the federal rulemaking violated the Administrative Procedures Act. The group contends that the VA's updated rule does not provide medical evidence to support its abortion policy changes.

The Biden administration, in conjunction with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), finalized on December 31 a rule that eliminates limited abortion access provided to veterans and their family members.

Attorneys representing the group Minority Veterans of America have petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn the rule, claiming it violates the Administrative Procedures Act and lacks medical evidence to support it. The new rule allows the VA to provide abortions in cases of pregnancies with risks to the mother's life, health, rape, or incest, but no longer grants exceptions for abortions due to pregnancy complications or to protect a woman's health.

Abortion counseling services are also not covered under the new policy. These changes align the VA's coverage with other federal healthcare plans, notably including Medicaid and TriCare coverage for military personnel. The executive director of Minority Veterans of America states that the organization represents over 3,600 members who need access to abortion care and counseling to protect their health





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLITICS SOCIAL ISSUES HEALTH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wave of rail mergers ‘inevitable’ if Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern deal approved, says CPKC headCombining second- and third-largest railways in North America would trigger more mergers among current big six, claims Keith Creel

Read more »

Mark Kelly Shares How U.S. Allies View Trump's America: 'Children Are Afraid Of Us'“The prime minister of Greenland told me that the kids in Greenland are now afraid of Americans,' Kelly said.

Read more »

'Daily Show' Makes America Squirm With One Biting Question After Massie’s LossRonny Chieng asked the question that's been on everyone's mind.

Read more »

Eight-fight UFC vet issues retirement after recent loss: ‘I dared to be someone’This departing Ultimate Fighting Championship talent is sticking to his guns of title or bust.

Read more »