Owner says kill switch sabotage caused Pride of Vancouver grounding; over 150 rescued

The owner of Spirit Cruises says someone deliberately hit the kill switch of the Pride of Vancouver during a grad cruise, causing it to run aground on a sandbar in Burrard Inlet. More than 150 people were rescued and no injuries were reported.

More than 150 people were rescued after the Pride of Vancouver ran aground on a sandbar in the Burrard Inlet during a grad cruise, and the vessel owner now says the grounding was caused by deliberate tampering.

Owner Blames Deliberate Tampering

Kevin Skewes, proprietor of Spirit Cruises, said an unknown person hit the boat kill switch, cutting power and causing the vessel to drift onto the sandbar. The incident occurred on the night of October 23 during a celebration cruise for local high school graduates. Skewes publicly rejected navigational error or mechanical failure as the cause. He said the accident was instead the result of malicious tampering with the vessel systems.

Also read ‘This system works’: Anti-privatization rally held at Vancouver airport

He is urging any witnesses who saw the event to come forward with information that could identify the person or persons responsible. Skewes said they have reached out directly to the group involved to ask for the responsible parties to step forward. He believes someone likely possesses knowledge about what transpired that night. At the time of the grounding, the vessel was carrying approximately 150 teenagers along with their chaperones and adults.

Advertisement

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. The North Vancouver Police, the RCMP marine unit, and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel all attended to ensure the safety of those on board. Despite the alarming nature of the grounding, Skewes emphasized that no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew. He described that outcome as fortunate given the circumstances.

Investigators Assess Incident Cause

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was notified of the incident and has deployed a team of investigators to the site. Investigators are currently gathering information and evidence to determine the exact cause of the grounding. They will also decide whether a more comprehensive and formal investigation will be launched into the matter. The response from authorities and the operating company highlights the seriousness with which such incidents are treated, particularly when safety is compromised during youth-oriented events.

Skewes expressed hope that the community and those who were present on the cruise will cooperate with the ongoing inquiry. The Transportation Safety Board continues its preliminary assessment. The board aims to provide clarity on whether the event was indeed an act of vandalism or if there were other contributing factors. This report marks the initial findings released by The Canadian Press on November 2, 2026.

It serves as a critical update for the public regarding the status of the investigation and the safety measures being reviewed in the aftermath of the incident. The grounding occurred in the Burrard Inlet, a busy waterway near Vancouver. More than 150 people were rescued from the vessel after it ran aground on a sandbar. The rescue operation involved multiple agencies and was completed without reported injuries.

Advertisement

Security Questions Raised After Grounding

The vessel was operating a special celebration cruise for high school graduates in the area. The incident has raised questions about security and access to vessel controls during such events. No arrests have been announced in connection with the tampering claim. Authorities have not confirmed whether the kill switch was deliberately activated.

The Transportation Safety Board is leading the preliminary assessment. The board has not yet decided whether to open a full formal investigation. Skewes continues to call for witnesses to come forward. He said the community cooperation is essential to identifying anyone responsible. The investigation remains ongoing as of November 2, 2026.