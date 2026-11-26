Veruschka, born Vera von Lehndorff, one of the world's first supermodels, died Tuesday in Berlin at 87. She revolutionized fashion photography in the 1960s and 1970s.

Veruschka, the German model born Vera von Lehndorff who became one of the world's first supermodels, died Tuesday in Berlin at the age of 87.

Her death was announced on the website of her sister Catharina Kappelhoff-Wulff's luxury belt brand. The statement called her an extraordinary woman and global icon, noting that in the 1960s and 70s she shaped the world of fashion, art and photography like no one else. Born in 1939 in Königsberg, then part of East Prussia and now Kaliningrad, Russia, Veruschka was raised on her family's estate in what is now Poland. She grew up in the shadow of war.

Also read From 'Super' to 'Godzilla' to 'Mega': Just how monstrous is this year's El Niño?

Father Executed In Failed Hitler Assassination Plot

Her father, Heinrich Graf von Lehndorff, was a member of the German resistance who was executed for his involvement in the failed 1944 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. After the war, her family settled in Hamburg, where she studied art before moving to Florence. It was there, at age 20, that she was discovered by Italian photographer Ugo Mulas.

Advertisement

Standing more than six feet tall, Veruschka broke away from conventional modeling ideas of the time, using her body more expressively and dramatically than her contemporaries and often becoming an active collaborator during photoshoots. Her striking features and physicality created photographs that were dramatic and avant garde.

By the mid-1960s, she had become one of the most recognizable and highly paid models in the world, catching the eye of Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland, who put Veruschka on the magazine's cover a dozen times. She worked with the most influential fashion houses and designers, serving as a muse to Valentino Garavani, Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. Photographer Richard Avedon called her the most beautiful woman in the world.

Expensive Vogue Shoot And Film Roles

Avedon and Veruschka collaborated on one of the most expensive photoshoots in fashion history. Called Great Fur Caravan, the 26-page spread in Vogue was shot over five weeks in Japan, and the publication spent US$1 million, today equivalent to about seven times that. The supermodel also appeared in several movies, including Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow Up, in which she played herself in a famous scene opposite British actor David Hemmings, and Casino Royale in 2006.

She appeared on the red carpet for the screening of the movie Nobody Wants the Night during a film festival in Berlin in 2015. Veruschka stepped away from mainstream modeling in the 1970s, venturing into a career as an artist. Despite her success, she told the German newspaper Bild in 2008, I never wanted to be a model, a meaningless object. My dream has always been to be able to disappear when I don't feel comfortable, to be absolutely free.

Advertisement

Tributes Pour In From Former Partners And Peers

Tributes have been pouring in, remembering the supermodel. Italian photographer and former partner Franco Rubartelli said the two had recently reconnected after more than five decades. Life gave me a bitter gift: after more than fifty years of knowing nothing of each other, it allowed me to hear from Veruschka once again, he wrote on Instagram. And now, just as that door had opened a mere few centimeters after half a century, the wind has blown it shut.

America's Next Top Model judge and photographer Nigel Barker said Veruschka helped revolutionize fashion photography. I had the privilege of photographing her in 2001, he wrote on Instagram. It was a real milestone in my own career. She was the epitome of style and grace and super humble on set with my team.

We all learned a lot of what it meant to work with a true icon.