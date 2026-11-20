Vernon, British Columbia has been officially selected to host the 2028 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Curling Canada confirmed the event for Kal Tire Place in February 2028.

Curling Canada officially announced on Friday, November 20, 2026, that the city of Vernon, British Columbia, will host the 2028 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The prestigious national women's curling championship is scheduled to take place from February 11 to 20, 2028, at the Kal Tire Place arena. This selection marks a significant return to the North Okanagan region for a major national sporting event after two decades.

Official Announcement and Historical Context

The decision was revealed during a press conference at Kal Tire Place, attended by local officials and community leaders. Nolan Thiessen, the chief executive officer of Curling Canada, stated that it has been far too long since Vernon hosted a Season of Champions event. He expressed excitement about returning to the beautiful North Okanagan region for the first time in 20 years. Thiessen emphasized that the 2028 Scotties Tournament of Hearts provides a unique showcase for female athletes in Canadian sports. He voiced complete confidence that Vernon will serve as a superb host for the upcoming competition.

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Kal Tire Place, which has a seating capacity of just over 3,000 fans and a standing room capacity of 500, has a rich history in the sport. Although this will be the first time the Scotties is played at this specific venue, the arena hosted the memorable 2008 World Women's Curling Championship. That historic event was won by Canada's Team Jennifer Jones. The arena's proven track record for hosting elite curling events likely contributed to its selection for the 2028 championship.

Local Government and Community Support

Vernon Mayor Kari Gares welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, stating that the city is honoured to welcome the Scotties. She explained that securing the 2028 event reflects the passion, collaboration, and community spirit that define Vernon as an exceptional host city. Gares highlighted the city's world-class outdoor amenities and outstanding recreation facilities as key advantages. She noted that Vernon has a strong reputation for delivering memorable events and is well-positioned to welcome athletes and fans from across Canada.

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Okanagan Indian Band Chief Dan Wilson also participated in the announcement, welcoming guests at Kal Tire Place on November 20, 2026. His presence underscored the inclusive nature of the event and the broad community support for the initiative. The collaboration between municipal leaders and Indigenous bands demonstrates the widespread commitment to making the 2028 tournament a success. This partnership is expected to enhance the cultural experience for visitors and residents alike.

Economic Impact and Tourism Strategy

Torrie Silverthorn, the Manager of Tourism Vernon, emphasized the economic benefits of hosting a national championship of this calibre. She stated that Tourism Vernon, in partnership with the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan and the City of Vernon, is proud to have secured the event. Silverthorn noted that major events like the Scotties are central to their strategy to grow year-round tourism. The goal is to strengthen Vernon's reputation as a premier event destination while supporting the local tourism economy.

Vernon has a history of hosting significant curling events, having most recently hosted the 2023 Canadian Senior Curling Championships. The city also played host to the 1992 Canadian Junior Men's and Women's Championships. This upcoming event will mark the 10th time the Canadian women's curling championship has been decided in British Columbia. Scott Braley, chief executive officer of Curl B.C., expressed excitement about welcoming the Scotties Tournament of Hearts back to the province. He highlighted the opportunity to create interest and exposure for the sport, expecting to welcome new fans and participants in the years following the 2028 event.

Future Competition and Broadcast Details

The winner of the 2028 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will represent Canada at the 2028 BKT World Women's Curling Championship in Truro, Nova Scotia. The winning team will also earn a return trip to the 2029 Scotties as the defending champion Team Canada. The first entry into the 2028 Scotties will be determined on February 21, 2027, in Charlottetown. The winner of the 2027 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will play as Team Canada in Vernon.

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Penny Shantz, chair of the Vernon Host Committee and a two-time participant in the Scotties, described the announcement as the culmination of many months of hard work. She stated that this marks the start of what will be many more months of work and excited anticipation. Shantz expressed confidence that the committed and enthusiastic team will deliver an event remembered for years to come. Ticket and volunteer information is scheduled to be released in early 2027. Fans are encouraged to sign up on the Curling Canada Collective to receive updates.

TSN/RDS2, the official broadcast partner of Curling Canada's Season of Champions, will televise all of the action from Vernon. This national coverage will provide extensive visibility for the city and the sport. The combination of local excitement and national broadcasting is expected to draw significant attention to the 2028 tournament. Vernon is poised to leverage this opportunity to showcase its community and support its local economy.