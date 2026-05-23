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Vegas Golden Knights Take 2-0 Lead Over Avalanche, Stun Top-Seeded Colorado

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Vegas Golden Knights Take 2-0 Lead Over Avalanche, Stun Top-Seeded Colorado
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSCOLORADO AVALANCHEWESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
📆2026-05-23 4:07 AM
📰globeandmail
22 sec. here / 15 min. at publisher
📊News: 57% · Publisher: 92%

After Jack Eichel tied it in the third period and then set up Ivan Barbashev for a game-winning goal, the Vegas Golden Knights stunned the Colorado Avalanche with a 3-1win.

Vegas Golden Knights Take 2-0 Lead Over Avalanche With Showdown Win ------------------------------------------------------------ Ivan Barbashev scored with 2:07 left in the third period, and Jack Eichel set up the go-ahead goal for both to stun the Colorado Avalanche and the top-seeded team with a 3-1 win.

After Eichel's goal, Barbashev scored an empty-netter late. The comeback win puts the Golden Knights in a crucial position. Vegas goaltender Carter Hart had a stellar performance, stopping 29 shots, as Eichel scored his first goal in 11 games. Ahead of Game 3, Avalanche star defenceman Cale Makar will miss the line-up due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas struggled on the power play and saw a player leave briefly after a hit

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globeandmail /  🏆 5. in CA

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS COLORADO AVALANCHE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 2 IVAN BARBASHEV JACK EICHEL GAME 3 CALE MAKAR GAME 2 CARTON HART LAS VEGAS TOP-SEEDED AVALANCHE STRUGGLER ON POWER PLAY

 

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