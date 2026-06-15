Vegas Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche, Advance to Next Playoff Round

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon and a panel of analysts discuss the team's sweep of the Colorado Avalanche, highlighting key performances and the franchise's third advancement in its history.

The Vegas Golden Knights have achieved a remarkable milestone by sweeping the Colorado Avalanche in a recent playoff series, marking the third time in franchise history they have advanced to the next round.

This victory underscores the team's consistent performance and strategic depth. In a post-game discussion, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon joined analysts Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan, and Jason Strudwick to reflect on the sweep, the team's overall performance, and the significance of this advancement. The conversation highlighted the collective effort and belief within the organization, with McCrimmon emphasizing the importance of resilience and adaptability throughout the season.

The panel also touched on key moments and player contributions that defined the series, showcasing how the Golden Knights have built a culture of winning since their inception. This sweep not only demonstrates the team's dominance over a formidable opponent but also sets the stage for a deeper playoff run, raising expectations among fans and analysts alike.

The Golden Knights' journey to this point has been characterized by strong leadership, both on and off the ice, and a commitment to excellence that permeates every aspect of the franchise. As they prepare for the next round, the team remains focused on maintaining momentum and capitalizing on the opportunity to chase the Stanley Cup once again





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