Vegas Golden Knights Survive Mammoth Comeback, Win 5-4 in Overtime to Even Series at 2-2

Shea Theodore scored with 51.5 seconds left in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth 5-4 on Monday night after blowing a 3-0 lead, tying the first-round playoff series at two games apiece. Brett Howden scored twice for Vegas, including the game-tying goal in the third period.

In a dramatic and heart-stopping contest at the T-Mobile Arena on Monday night, the Vegas Golden Knights managed to stave off elimination and even their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Utah Mammoth with a 5-4 overtime victory.

The win, which ties the best-of-seven series at two games apiece, was a tale of two completely different halves of the game. Vegas dominated the early proceedings, racing out to a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead, only to see the Mammoth roar back with four unanswered goals to take the lead in the third period.

The Golden Knights, however, showed the resilience of a champion, tying the game late in regulation and then surviving a disallowed goal in overtime before securing the win on a clutch shot from defenseman Shea Theodore with less than a minute remaining in the first extra period. The atmosphere inside the arena was electric, shifting from jubilation to despair and back to ecstasy over the course of 60 minutes of regulation and a tense 20-minute overtime session.

The first period set a blistering pace that favored the home team. Vegas came out with a ferocious forecheck and controlled the puck deep in the Utah zone for extended stretches. The early pressure paid off just 72 seconds into the game when Pavel Dorofeyev collected a loose puck in the slot and flicked a quick wrist shot past Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who was screened by a defenseman.

The Golden Knights continued to press and doubled their lead with 1:22 remaining in the first period when Brett Howden, shorthanded, threaded a precise wrist shot through traffic that deflected off Vejmelka's skate and into the net. The crowd was roaring as the teams headed into the first intermission, sensing a potential blowout.

The momentum continued into the second period, as Cole Smith extended the lead to 3-0 just 59 seconds into the middle frame, tipping a point shot past a helpless Vejmelka. At that moment, the game appeared to be firmly in control for Vegas, with the Mammoth looking lethargic and disorganized.

However, the narrative flipped entirely in the middle of the second period. Utah, facing a three-goal deficit, finally found their legs and began to assert themselves physically. The comeback was ignited by a quick-strike sequence that stunned the Vegas crowd. At the 8:04 mark of the second period, Nick Schmaltz cut the deficit to 3-1 by banging home a rebound off a scramble in front of the Vegas net.

Just 29 seconds later, defenseman Ian Cole unleashed a booming 50-foot slapshot that sailed through heavy traffic and beat Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson high to the glove side, making it 3-2. The Mammoth had suddenly seized all the momentum. The Golden Knights, who had been dictating play for nearly two periods, looked rattled and began to take penalties. The pressure continued to build, and Utah capitalized early in the third period.

Clayton Keller, the Mammoth's star forward, scored the equalizer and then the go-ahead goal, with his second coming off a deflection that gave Utah a 4-3 lead at the 5:10 mark of the third period. The arena fell silent as the Mammoth fans who had traveled erupted in cheers, sensing a potential series-changing win. Despite the shock of blowing a three-goal lead, the Golden Knights did not fold.

They pushed back with desperate intensity, knowing a loss would put them in a 3-1 series hole. The pressure finally paid off with 9:35 remaining in the third period. Brett Howden, who had been one of Vegas's best players all night, scored his second goal of the game on a gritty tip-in play in front of the net, tying the score at 4-4.

The goal forced overtime, and both teams had chances in the final minutes of regulation, but the goaltenders held firm, sending the game to sudden death. Overtime was a tense, back-and-forth affair with both teams trading quality scoring chances. Vegas appeared to win the game with 9:41 left in the first overtime when Pavel Dorofeyev tapped a loose puck into an empty net.

However, the celebration was short-lived as the officials immediately signaled for a video review. After a lengthy deliberation, it was determined that the Golden Knights had entered the offensive zone offside just prior to the play, and the goal was waved off. The call sent a groan through the crowd, but the team did not let the disappointment derail them. With the specter of a second overtime looming, the Golden Knights continued to press.

The game-winning play came with just 51.5 seconds remaining in the first overtime period. Defenseman Shea Theodore, who had been a steady presence all night, found himself in the high slot with the puck. With the Utah defense collapsing towards the net, Theodore wound up and released a hard snap shot that beat Vejmelka cleanly through a screen, sending the puck into the top corner of the net. The red light flashed, and this time there would be no controversy.

The Vegas bench emptied onto the ice in a wild celebration, while the Mammoth players slumped in disbelief. The series now shifts back to Utah for Game 5, which promises to be another high-stakes battle. The Golden Knights will look to carry the momentum from this thrilling comeback victory, while the Mammoth will need to regroup after letting a golden opportunity slip away.

For Vegas, the win was a testament to their depth and mental toughness, overcoming a catastrophic meltdown to secure a crucial victory and keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive





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