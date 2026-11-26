The Vegas Golden Knights secure forward Healey for their inaugural PWHL season. The Boston University star led the Terriers in scoring, bringing proven offensive production to the expansion roster ahead of the December start.

The Vegas Golden Knights organization has officially signed Peter Healey to her first professional contract, securing a key offensive weapon for the franchise. Healey was selected as the final pick of the team's draft class in June, marking the sixth forward chosen by general manager Dominique DiDia. This signing brings the Vanguards to 20 of a possible 24 players under contract for the upcoming season, solidifying the roster before the inaugural campaign begins.

Healey Drafted by Vegas Golden Knights

Healey, a native of Arthur, Ontario, expressed disbelief and excitement at reaching the professional level, noting that the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) did not exist during her recruitment years at Boston University. She stated that the establishment of the league created a clear path she now aims to pursue with dedication. Representing the community was described as a dream come true, with Healey citing the strong sports culture in Las Vegas, bolstered by the success of the Aces and the Golden Knights, as a major draw.

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Senior Season Stats and Tournament MVP

Healey arrives in the PWHL with a strong track record of leadership and scoring at the collegiate level. During the 2024-25 season, she led the Boston University Terriers with 15 goals and 23 points. Her contributions were instrumental in securing the program's first conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth in a decade. Additionally, she was named the Hockey East (HEA) Tournament's most valuable player, recognizing her pivotal role in the team's postseason success.

Leading Scorer in His Senior Year

In her senior campaign, Healey carried the offensive load for a squad that finished with a mediocre overall record. She recorded 18 goals and 11 assists for a total of 29 points, becoming the only player on the roster to score double digits in goals, assists, and points. She was also the sole Terrier to reach the 20-point plateau, demonstrating her ability to drive offense even when surrounded by less productive teammates.

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Role in Inaugural PWHL Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to begin their home schedule on December 6, facing another expansion team in a highly anticipated matchup. With 20 of 24 roster spots filled, the organization is finalizing its core group of talent ahead of the historic first season. Healey's addition provides immediate depth and scoring threat for the forward line as they prepare for the competitive challenges of the new league.

Roster Construction and Future Plans

The signing of Healey helps complete the bulk of the Vanguards' roster, leaving only four spots to be filled. This strategic move ensures the team is well-prepared for the physical and tactical demands of professional hockey. As the league gears up for its launch, the focus remains on building a competitive squad that can capitalize on the growing popularity of women's professional hockey in major markets.