Vegas Golden Knights Rally to Steal Game 1, 5-4, Over Carolina Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final

A seesaw battle saw the Carolina Hurricanes take an early 2-0 lead only to have the Vegas Golden Knights claw back for a 5-4 victory, giving Vegas a 1-0 series lead and home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final opened with a dramatic Game 1 that saw the Carolina Hurricanes start strong before the Vegas Golden Knights mounted a comeback to steal a 5-4 victory on the road.

The Hurricanes, playing at home, began with a burst of energy as Nikolaj Ehlers scored just 25 seconds into the first period, then added a second goal with 7:32 left to give Carolina a 2-0 lead. The early dominance included a 12-4 edge in shots on goal in the first period, and the crowd at Lenovo Center sensed a potential runaway.

However, the Golden Knights regrouped during the intermission and flipped the script entirely in the second period. Ivan Barbashev tied the game 2-2 only 30 seconds into the second frame, capitalizing on a turnover. William Karlsson then put Vegas ahead 3-2 with a goal that beat Frederik Andersen, who had allowed three on just eight shots at that point.

Carolina's Jordan Staal responded by converting another Vegas turnover into a slapshot goal, knotting the score at 3-3 before the period ended. The third period was a tense, back-and-forth affair. Shea Theodore set up Brett Howden for a one-timer that put Vegas back in front 4-3.

Then, after a delay-of-game penalty on Vegas' Rasmus Andersson, the Hurricanes had a power play chance but failed to register a shot. Carolina evened the score again when Shayne Gostisbehere capitalized on a faceoff win after an icing, blasting a slapshot past Vegas goaltender Carter Hart to make it 4-4. The decisive moment came with just 3:24 remaining when Tomas Hertl scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, his finish giving the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead.

The Hurricanes pulled Andersen for an extra attacker but could not find the equalizer, allowing Vegas to secure the crucial Game 1 win and steal home-ice advantage. The loss was only the second of the postseason for Carolina, who had swept the opening two rounds and then recovered from a Game 1 defeat in the Eastern Conference Final against Montreal to win four straight. They will now aim to replicate that resilience.

Vegas, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to seven straight playoff games following a stunning four-game sweep of the Colorado Avalanche, the regular season's top team. The Golden Knights, who entered the playoffs as the Pacific Division champions but with only the fourth-best record in the West, are now three wins away from claiming the franchise's second Stanley Cup in its ninth season.

Game 2 is set for Thursday in Raleigh, where the Hurricanes will look to even the series and halt Vegas' momentum





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Stanley Cup Final Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Game 1 Tomas Hertl Nikolaj Ehlers Playoff Comeback

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