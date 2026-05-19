Vegas Golden Knights Penalties Upheld, Tortorella fined $100,000

The Vegas Golden Knights have been penalized for violating the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations, with head coach John Tortorella receiving a $100,000 fine and losing a second-round draft pick. The team appealed the decision, but the penalties were upheld.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been penalized for violating the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations , with head coach John Tortorella receiving a $100,000 fine and losing a second-round draft pick.

The team appealed the decision, but the penalties were upheld. The incident occurred after the team's 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Pacific Division Final, where Tortorella declined to meet with the media and the dressing room was not opened to reporters. The NHL imposed the penalties due to previous warnings regarding the team's compliance with media regulations.

The Golden Knights will focus on their upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, aiming to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the championship in 2023





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Vegas Golden Knights John Tortorella Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations Penalties Appeal Pacific Division Final Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Final

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