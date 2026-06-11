Vegas Golden Knights Face Must-Win Game 6 as Jack Eichel Searches for Impact in Stanley Cup Final

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes are knotted at 2-2 in the Stanley Cup Final heading to Game 6 in Las Vegas. Vegas star Jack Eichel is goalless in the final but insists he must improve. Meanwhile, Carolina's Jordan Staal has become a dominant force with five goals, while both teams make goaltending decisions with Frederik Andersen's status uncertain.

The Stanley Cup Final is headed back to Las Vegas for a tense Game 6 after the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes split the first four games.

The series stands at two wins apiece, setting the stage for a winner-take-all showdown. A major storyline has been the goalless streak of Vegas center Jack Eichel, who has been held without a goal in the final despite his strong offensive contributions throughout the playoffs. Eichel acknowledged he needs to be better and make a decisive difference for his team.

'Had a few chances so far this series,' he said. 'Obviously want to see them go in, want to see myself make a difference for the team, however that it is, and knowing I have to be better for us to win. Yeah, I just try to improve every game.

' While his coach John Tortorella stated he is not worried about Eichel, emphasizing the player's accountability, the pressure remains on the star center to break through in a critical game. 'If there's one guy that gets it and who accepts responsibility, he does,' Tortorella said. 'It's an inch away from being up 4-3. It's an inch away from tying it 4-4 on another chance.

He has a faceoff chance, a faceoff-play chance. We don't want to keep talking about chances. We do need him to score. We do need him to lead the way, but he'll accept the responsibility.

Good time for him right now.

' Eichel, who finished seventh in Selke Trophy voting this season, has been a minus player in three of the four final games. He currently sits second in playoff scoring overall but has only two assists in the final.

'It's been okay,' he remarked on his play. 'You always want to be better. You're always going to be your hardest critic. I think I'm probably my hardest critic.

I always believe I can play better and do more and contribute more and that's how I think now.

' On the other side, the Hurricanes have been fueled by the remarkable performance of their captain, Jordan Staal. The 37-year-old forward has scored five goals in the first four games of the final and has found the scoresheet in every contest. A five-game goal streak would match the longest of his career, a feat he first achieved as an 18-year-old.

Staal's effectiveness comes from his imposing presence in front of the net, where his size and strength make him difficult to dislodge.

'He's a big man, and he gets to those spots, it's hard to move him,' Eichel explained. 'You try to take his stick away. He's scored some big goals for them. He's a competitor.

For our group, it's trying to get underneath his stick in those areas because he's obviously tough to move. He's been a big factor for them and he's somebody we need to keep an eye on.

' Staal's playoff run has been historic; after scoring 20 goals in the regular season, he now has seven goals in 17 postseason games. He is three away from tying the record for most goals by a player aged 37 or older in a single playoff year, a mark currently held by Jaromir Jagr (10 in 2005) and Brett Hull (10 in 2002). Hurricanes winger observed: 'He's 6′4, I'm not going to say how much he weighs. He's big.

He's strong as an ox and he's hard to handle. And he's skilled. Like, people forget how much skill he has and that's a great quality to have when you're in front of the net.

' Carolina defenseman added, 'I work out with him in the summertime for a little bit. He's a beast.

' Goaltending has been a major story, with both teams deploying netminders in high-scoring games. The series has averaged 8.3 goals per contest, totaling 33 combined goals through four games. For the Hurricanes, coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Antti Raanta will get the start again after earning the win in Game 4. Raanta, a 27-year-old first-year NHLer, is trying to become the first goaltender ever to win his first two career playoff starts in the Stanley Cup Final.

'He's confident in his abilities,' Hurricanes player Brock Martinook said of Raanta. 'He's gained that confidence throughout the season with the way he's played and the way we've played in front of him. He's been able to make the big save at key moments, which is something you want out of your goalie.

' This comes after starter Frederik Andersen was pulled in Game 3 and did not dress for Game 4. Brind'Amour said the 36-year-old needed a break.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights continue to rely on their own goaltending, which has faced a heavy workload. Coach Tortorella indicated no concerns about his netminder's performance, focusing instead on defensive structure and generating more offense to support the defense. The series shift back to the higher-scoring environment of Las Vegas, where the Knights will look to use their home-ice advantage to clinch the Cup, while the Hurricanes aim to force a decisive Game 7 in Carolina.

As the teams prepare for the pivotal Game 6, attention remains on whether Jack Eichel can break out and tip the offensive balance in Vegas's favor. The pressure mounts on the star center to deliver the kind of impact his team needs to lift the Stanley Cup.

For Carolina, continuing to ride the hot hand of Jordan Staal and the steady performance of Antti Raanta could be the formula to stave off elimination and send the series back to North Carolina. With both coaches emphasizing that every player is available, the lineup decisions will be scrutinized, but the primary narrative remains about who steps up in the final moments of this tightly contested championship series





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Stanley Cup Final Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Jack Eichel Jordan Staal Goaltending Game 6 Rod Brind'amour John Tortorella

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