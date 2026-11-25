Jack Eichel and Trevor Connelly lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, narrowing the gap in the Pacific Division standings.

Jack Eichel scored two goals and Trevor Connelly added two more alongside an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights secured a decisive 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The win marks the second consecutive triumph for the Golden Knights and serves as a critical momentum builder in their ongoing battle for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Rookie Trevor Connelly Leads Scoring Charge

Trevor Connelly delivered a standout performance that highlighted his rapid development with the franchise. At just 20 years old, Connelly became the youngest skater in Golden Knights history to record a multi-goal game, surpassing the previous record held by Alex Tuch, who achieved the feat at age 21. Connelly notched his eighth and ninth goals of the campaign, moving him into second place among rookie goal scorers this season.

Also read Connelly, Eichel lead Golden Knights to 5-3 win over sluggish Oilers

His consistent offensive output has been a major factor in the team's recent success. Connelly currently holds 19 points in the season and has registered points in four consecutive games, establishing himself as a key contributor in the lineup. His ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities provided the offensive punch necessary to maintain control during high-pressure moments of the match.

Eichel and Marner Drive Offensive Momentum

Jack Eichel played a pivotal role in securing the victory, contributing two goals to the final scoreline. His performance complemented the efforts of veteran forward Mitch Marner, who recorded a pair of assists for the winning team. Marner also achieved a significant career milestone during the contest, recording his 600th assist in his 762nd game.

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This milestone makes Marner the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 assists. Among currently active skaters, he ranks third in speed to the mark, trailing only Oilers forward Connor McDavid, who reached the milestone in 616 games, and Sidney Crosby, who did so in 704 games. These individual accomplishments underscore the high level of talent operating within the Golden Knights roster.

Coaching Adjustments Stabilize Third Period Defense

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig noted that the team faced significant challenges in the third period, particularly regarding their defensive structure. The Knights held a 2-0 lead after the first two periods, but the Oilers rallied to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the final frame. Craig identified issues with east-west play and positioning in the offensive zone as key factors in the Edmonton comeback.

The coaching staff emphasized the need for directness to regain control of the game. The players responded by tightening their defensive coverage and improving their transition play. This adjustment allowed Vegas to break the tie and pull away, demonstrating their ability to correct strategic errors mid-game. The win improves Vegas to a 15-6-5 record, placing them just three points behind the Oilers for the Pacific Division lead, with a game in hand.

Oilers Cold Streak Continues Despite Strong Goalkeeping

The Edmonton Oilers have suddenly lost momentum, suffering four straight losses after a strong start to the season. Their record now stands at 17-6-4. Despite the loss, goaltender Devon Levi made 22 saves, providing solid goaltending throughout the contest. Oilers players Colton Dach, Connor McDavid, and Vasily Podkolzin each scored to keep the game competitive against the Golden Knights.

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Vegas goaltender Carter Hart earned the win with 21 saves. He briefly exited the net with what appeared to be an injury late in the second period, allowing Adin Hill to take over for the final 19 seconds. However, Hart returned for the third period and helped secure the 5-3 victory. This result keeps the Pacific Division race tightly contested, with both teams vying for positional supremacy in the upcoming weeks.