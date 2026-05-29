The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2023, with interim coach John Tortorella leading the team to a successful season. The team's general manager, Kelly McCrimmon, stated that the team has been consistent in its focus on the Stanley Cup playoffs, and other teams have respected this. Meanwhile, former head coach Bruce Cassidy is anxious to get back to coaching, but has been unable to speak with teams about a new job due to the Golden Knights' focus on the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon stated that the team has been consistent in its focus on the Stanley Cup playoffs, and other teams have respected this.

He also mentioned that he has spoken with former head coach Bruce Cassidy, who is anxious to get back to coaching. Cassidy had previously expressed his frustration in an interview, stating that it's upsetting that he hasn't been able to talk to teams about a new job. The two teams that have asked for permission to speak with Cassidy are the Edmonton Oilers and another team, which is now public knowledge.

Cassidy wants to get back to work and has expressed his eagerness to speak with the interested teams. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2023, with interim coach John Tortorella leading the team to a successful season. Tortorella's team has finished atop the Pacific Division and is now one step away from the championship.

The Golden Knights' success has come after a tumultuous season, with Cassidy's dismissal and the team's media debacle at the end of the second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. Despite the challenges, the team has persevered and is now in a position to win the Stanley Cup. The Golden Knights' journey to the Stanley Cup Final has been marked by controversy and upheaval, but the team's determination and resilience have ultimately led to its success.

The team's fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final and are hopeful that their team will bring home the championship. The Golden Knights' advance to the Stanley Cup Final is a testament to the team's strength and character, and it will be exciting to see how the team performs in the final series





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