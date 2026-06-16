Vault Minerals Seeks Approval to Restart Sugar Zone Gold Mine with New Tailings Facility

Vault Minerals has filed a closure plan amendment to restart its Sugar Zone mine in Ontario. The company is building a new tailings storage facility and expects to begin underground development soon if regulatory approval arrives this month. The mine idled in 2023 has seen its reserves boosted after a major drilling program.

Vault Minerals has taken a key step toward restarting its idled Sugar Zone gold mine near White River , Ontario, by filing an amendment to its closure plan with the provincial Energy and Mines ministry.

This regulatory move is required to secure approval for resuming underground operations, which were suspended in August 2023. The Australian company aims to build a new tailings storage facility as part of its revised mine plan, targeting a decision from the government this month. If approved, underground development could begin next month, with the new tailings dam completed by October 2027 and gold production starting the following month.

The mine, located 30 kilometres north of White River, has a complex ownership history. It was originally developed by Harte Gold, with mining starting in November 2018, before being sold in 2022 through a CCAA process to Silver Lake Resources, a predecessor of Vault Minerals. The current owners halted operations to redesign the mine for improved efficiency, make capital investments, and launch a major exploration drilling campaign.

The new tailings dam will be constructed using crushed waste rock from underground development, aligning with efforts to increase production capacity. The closure plan amendment will be published on the Environmental Registry of Ontario for up to 45 days for public review before final submission. Vault emphasized that the technical review was conducted in consultation with local First Nations, specifically the Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert).

Chief Clyde Jacobs publicly endorsed the amendment, praising Vault's commitment to environmental stewardship, employment, procurement opportunities, and long-term shared benefits on traditional lands. During the downtime, Vault completed an extensive 114,000-metre drill program that significantly upgraded the ore reserve to 2.3 million tonnes grading 5.4 g/t, totaling 389,000 ounces of gold. This supports a seven-year mine life at an annual production rate of 50,000 ounces.

The total gold resource stands at 4.8 million tonnes for 1.23 million ounces at 8.0 g/t. The company also highlighted significant exploration potential across its 813-square-kilometre land package, which could extend mining beyond the initial seven-year plan. A summer exploration program is already underway, involving surface stripping, mapping, and sampling in a promising area south of the recent Sugar South discovery.

This work aims to generate new drill targets for later in 2024, underscoring Vault's confidence in the district's long-term prospects





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Vault Minerals Sugar Zone Mine Tailings Storage Facility Ontario Mining Gold Production First Nations Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Mine Restart Closure Plan White River

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