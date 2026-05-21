Vanessa Brousseau, Canadian Author, Travels Across Ontario

On the Rolling Resilience tour, Vanessa Brousseau aims to comprehend missing and murdered Indigenous peoples, also known as MMIP, along with anti-racism efforts in order to prevent such occurrences. Brousseau's purpose is to provide workshops, readings of her children's book, and support for Indigenous people and families.

THUNDER BAY — Vanessa Brousseau, on May 6, embarked on her 60-day Rolling Resilience tour, beginning in North Bay and covering many locations across Ontario.

Brousseau's tour aims to spread awareness and prevention awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples. Brousseau, a member of the Inuk community, lost her sister, Pamela Holopainen, in 2003, after which she authored a children's book 'Because We Care,' which she uses to teach about missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

Brousseau, who has already conducted 60 virtual sessions for readings of 'Because We Care,' plans to travel throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta on her way to Prince George and Prince Rupert, BC, and will be accompanied by a Rolling Resilience motorhome decorated with the red dress icon and pictures of her sister. Brousseau's upcoming western Canadian trip is aimed at increasing awareness and prevention of MMIP, as well as bringing down the numbers of these tragic occurrences





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Awareness Prevention Indigenous Peoples Missing And Murdered Indigenous Peoples MMIP Roller Coaster Vanessa Brosseau Rolling Resilience Timmins

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