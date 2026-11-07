Vancouver Woman Dies in E-Scooter and Bus Crash

A woman died after an e-scooter collided with a transit bus on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Saturday morning, prompting police to seek witnesses. The crash closed a major street.

A fatal traffic collision involving an e-scooter and a public transit bus claimed the life of a woman in downtown Vancouver on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the two-wheeled vehicle struck a bus at a busy intersection, leading to immediate emergency response and significant road closures. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the tragedy while noting that safety gear was not being used by the riders at the time of the accident.

Circumstances of the Fatal Collision

The Vancouver Police Department reported that a man and a woman were traveling north on Seymour Street when their e-scooter collided with a transit bus. The crash took place specifically at the intersection of West Pender Street, a major thoroughfare in the city center. Police statements indicated that neither rider was wearing a helmet, which is a critical safety factor in such high-impact crashes. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the status of the male rider remains unconfirmed by official sources.

Also read BC Storm Warnings: Heavy Rain and High Winds Impact Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver

Emergency Response and Injuries Reported

B.C. Emergency Health Services dispatched paramedics to the scene following the reports of the collision. Despite the presence of emergency medical personnel, the service told CTV News that they transported no patients from the area. This detail suggests that either the male rider refused transport, had minor injuries, or was not in critical condition. CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for further clarification regarding the man's health status, but no response had been received at the time of reporting.

Advertisement

Impact on Local Traffic and Transit

The collision caused substantial disruption to downtown traffic, closing Pender Street to vehicles between Richards and Granville streets for several hours. TransLink, the regional transit authority, was forced to re-route buses in the affected area to maintain service. By 9 a.m., the detours had been cleared, and normal traffic flow was restored. The swift resolution of the road closure allowed the city to minimize further inconvenience to commuters, though the initial blockage highlighted the vulnerabilities of shared urban spaces.

Police Appeal for Witness Evidence

The Vancouver Police Department is actively asking the public for assistance in their investigation into the fatal crash. Authorities are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured dash-cam or other video footage of the scene. Investigators have established a direct line for tips, urging residents to contact the collision investigation unit immediately. The public can call 604-717-3012 or email vpdciu@vpd.ca to provide any relevant information that may help determine the cause of the collision.