Vancouver Woman Dies After Lexus Collision in Dunbar Fatal Crash

A 78-year-old pedestrian died following a Lexus collision in Vancouver on November 6. Police launched Project Vigilance as fatal incidents rise during severe weather.

A 78-year-old woman succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision within Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood last week. Vancouver Police Department officials confirmed that the senior citizen passed away the day after being struck by a driver near the intersection of Dunbar Street and West 34th Avenue on November 6.

Incident Details and Emergency Response

Vancouver Police Department officers arrived at the scene on November 6 at approximately 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The department stated that the woman was crossing Dunbar Street using an unmarked crosswalk when the accident occurred.

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The driver involved operated a Lexus sedan and remained at the scene after the collision. Police noted that the driver fully cooperated with investigators throughout the initial stages of their inquiry into the tragic event.

Emergency medical responders transported the injured woman to Vancouver General Hospital by ambulance. Despite receiving medical attention at the facility, she died from her injuries the following day, confirming the fatal nature of the crash.

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Investigation Status and Environmental Factors

Police are currently conducting an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Investigators have not yet laid any criminal charges related to the incident, as the inquiry remains ongoing.

Witnesses reported that heavy rain was falling at the time of the accident. These weather conditions may be a significant factor in the police review of how the collision unfolded and the visibility conditions for both the pedestrian and the driver.

This fatal crash marks the 13th deadly collision recorded in Vancouver this calendar year. The statistic highlights an ongoing concern regarding road safety as the city navigates through the darker and wetter days of the late autumn and winter seasons.

Project Vigilance Road Safety Campaign Launch

The announcement of the woman's death coincided with the police launch of Project Vigilance, a dedicated road safety awareness campaign. The initiative aims to increase public awareness about driving risks associated with reduced daylight and adverse weather conditions common in the region.

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Officials introduced the campaign to address the increasing frequency of road incidents during periods of poor visibility and slippery road surfaces. The timing of the announcement underscores the urgency of driver caution in the face of seasonal weather changes.

Community members are being urged to remain vigilant as the region prepares for the arrival of a third powerful storm in a series of weather systems. The combination of Project Vigilance messaging and severe weather forecasts presents a critical window for reinforcing safe driving habits among all road users.

As investigations continue and storm preparations intensify, authorities emphasize the importance of reduced speeds and heightened attention for pedestrians and drivers alike in the Dunbar area and across the wider city.