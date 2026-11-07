Vancouver Whitecaps Defender Belal Halbouni Diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma

Vancouver Whitecaps center back Belal Halbouni has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. The team extends full support while he begins treatment in London, Ontario.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC has announced that defender Belal Halbouni has received a diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma. The Major League Soccer club confirmed the health update on Friday, stating that the twenty-six-year-old soccer player is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Halbouni Begins Treatment in London

Belal Halbouni traveled to his hometown of London, Ontario, to start his medical therapy last week. The Whitecaps organization released an official statement confirming that the defender will pause his professional football activities to concentrate entirely on his recovery journey. This decision allows him to dedicate his full attention to the required medical procedures without the pressure of competitive matches.

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Contract Extension Signals Strong Support

The Whitecaps also revealed that Belal Halbouni has signed a new contract extension that secures his position with the club through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season. This long-term commitment provides financial and professional stability during his health challenges. Sporting director Axel Schuster emphasized that the entire organization is committed to standing by the defender.

Schuster Promises Club-Wide Support

Axel Schuster, serving as the sporting director for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, stated that Belal and his family have the unwavering support of every person at the club. Schuster noted that the team will remain available for assistance at every step of the process. The sporting director expressed a clear intention to welcome the player back to the squad when the medical timeline indicates it is appropriate.

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Halbouni Expresses Gratitude to Team

Belal Halbouni issued a statement expressing deep appreciation for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC organization. He highlighted that the club's support extends beyond professional football obligations and has reinforced his sense of belonging to a close-knit family. The defender stated he is proud to represent the team badge and grateful for the hope and light provided by his teammates and staff.

Team Performance and Upcoming Match

Belal Halbouni joined the Vancouver Whitecaps roster in February 2024. Since his arrival, he has made a total of twenty-six appearances across all official competitions for the organization. The team currently holds the top position in the Western Conference standings with sixty-one points. The squad is scheduled to conclude its regular season schedule on Saturday with a match against CF Montreal.