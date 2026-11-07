Vancouver Whitecaps Defeat CF Montreal to End Historic Losing Season

Vancouver Whitecaps secure a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal at Stade Saputo on November 7, 2026. The result caps a record-breaking disappointing campaign for the Montreal club.

CF Montreal concluded its worst season in club history with a decisive 2-0 defeat to the playoff-bound Vancouver Whitecaps at Stade Saputo on Saturday afternoon. The match, played in front of an uncharacteristically tepid crowd, served as a somber finale to a campaign defined by poor performance and significant fan disengagement.

Historic Low Point for Montreal FC

CF Montreal finished the regular season with a record of six wins, twenty losses, and nine draws. The team was shut out for the fourteenth time during this campaign, highlighting severe offensive struggles throughout the year. This loss officially capped off a historically difficult period for the organization, marking the lowest point in the franchise's existence to date.

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Support for the club has evaporated significantly during these final weeks. Both of Montreal's main supporters' groups, Collectif IMFC and 1642MTL, announced they would not be present at the club's two final home games in any capacity. This boycott reflected the deep frustration among the fanbase regarding the team's direction and results.

Tactical Shift and Early Second Half Action

The first half of the match was characterized by minimal activity in the offensive third. Both teams traded long stints of harmless possession before heading into the locker room with a scoreless draw. Neither Vancouver Whitecaps nor CF Montreal could generate meaningful scoring opportunities during this initial period of play.

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The second half began with a polar opposite intensity level. Both teams came out of the locker room with guns blazing and came within inches of opening the scoring inside the first two minutes of the half. Sabaly and Noah Streit both had point-blank shots that hit the crossbar, creating early tension in the match.

Rayan Elloumi followed up with a powerful strike that forced a quick save from Montreal goalkeeper Samsy Keita. The Whitecaps could not be contained much longer, however, as they began to dominate the flow of the game. Sabaly made up for his earlier miss in the 50th minute, capitalizing on the pressure he had already applied.

Sabaly and Gherasimencov Secure the Victory

Sabaly opened the scoring for Vancouver in the 50th minute after receiving the ball in the penalty area. With Samsy Keita saving his initial shot, Sabaly was first to the rebound and finished into the empty net. This goal broke the deadlock and shifted the momentum entirely in favor of the visiting Whitecaps.

Montreal had several positive moments following the goal as the hosts looked to level the score. However, every shot did very little to trouble Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka. The Montreal attack lacked the precision required to penetrate the defensive line, leaving them unable to respond to Vancouver's lead.

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Mihail Gherasimencov added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute from a difficult angle. This second goal secured the result for the Whitecaps, ensuring they left Montreal with all three points. The victory served as a strong finish for Vancouver as they prepared for the upcoming playoff matches.

Implications for Playoff Contenders and Defeated Team

The defeat leaves CF Montreal at the bottom of the standings with no further opportunities to improve their record. The club must now deal with the aftermath of its worst season, including potential roster changes and strategic reviews. The absence of the main supporter groups adds pressure on the management to address fan relations and performance issues.

For the Vancouver Whitecaps, this win reinforces their status as a playoff contender. The victory demonstrates their ability to capitalize on chances and maintain defensive solidity against struggling opponents. The team can move forward with confidence into the postseason, buoyed by a solid home form and consistent scoring output throughout the season.