The Vancouver Whitecaps defeat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in Game 1 of the first-round MLS Cup playoffs, driven by last year's final loss.

The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday, November 22, 2026, to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round Major League Soccer playoff series. The victory was fueled by a collective desire to correct the outcome of last year's MLS Cup final, where the club lost 3-1 to Inter Miami. Defender Ralph Priso stated that the team is motivated to reach the final again and secure a different result this time around.

Vancouver Whitecaps Defeat Real Salt Lake 2-0

Vancouver completed the clean sheet with goals from wingback Edier Ocampo and midfielder Bruno Caicedo. Ocampo scored the opening goal in the 44th minute, followed by Caicedo's header in the 58th minute to make it 2-0. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka recorded five saves to protect the shutout, including a critical stop in the fifth minute against Morgan Guilavogui. The Whitecaps finished the regular season with a club-record 64 points, placing them atop the Western Conference standings with a 19-8-7 record.

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Last Year MLS Cup Final Loss Motivates Vancouver

The Whitecaps are determined to reverse the momentum from their previous season's collapse in the championship match. Edier Ocampo noted that the team remembers what happened last year and remains focused on winning the most coveted trophy in the sport. The loss to Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, is a driving factor for the current squad as they prepare for the rest of the postseason. Priso emphasized that the team wants to get back to the final but knows they must focus on one game at a time to achieve that goal.

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Game 2 Scheduled for Real Salt Lake on Friday

Real Salt Lake earned their playoff spot by winning a play-in game against the Seattle Sounders 4-2 on penalty kicks on Thursday. They finished the regular season with a 13-15-6 record. Game 2 of the series will be hosted by Real Salt Lake on Friday, with an potential Game 3 scheduled for December 2 at BC Place in Vancouver. Centre back Luc du Fougerolles admitted that the mood in the dressing room is not ideal after the loss but stressed the need to win the next match at home.

Real Salt Lake Faces Difficult Road Ahead

The Vancouver Whitecaps know that the next game will be significantly more challenging than the first. Priso warned that the team must dig deep and remain alert during critical moments, as playoff games are often decided by single events. The Whitecaps previously learned this lesson in 2025 when they had to win a penalty shootout against FC Dallas to advance. The winner of this series will face either the San Jose Earthquakes or the Houston Dynamo in the next round.