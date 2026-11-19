Discover top weekend events in Metro Vancouver including the Surrey Tree Lighting, Eastside Culture Crawl, and new museum exhibits from Nov 17 to 24.

Metro Vancouver residents and visitors have a dense schedule of cultural and seasonal events this weekend as November reaches its midpoint and the holiday season intensifies. The City of Surrey, Eastside culture venues, major museums, and iconic tourist destinations are all hosting significant activities designed to engage the community during this festive period. From large-scale public festivals to specialized art exhibitions, the region offers diverse experiences for locals and tourists alike.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Details

The City of Surrey is currently hosting its 16th annual Tree Lighting Festival, which runs on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. each day. The centrepiece of this event is a massive 60-foot Christmas tree situated on Civic Plaza, which serves as the focal point for the weekend's celebrations. The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., according to event organizers who have outlined a comprehensive schedule of activities.

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Attendees can enjoy free ice skating, meet Santa Claus for photographs, and browse a holiday market featuring local goods. Multiple stages will host live entertainment throughout the day, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families and groups. The festival aims to provide a central gathering space for the community to celebrate the season with free admission and a variety of engaging activities for all ages.

Eastside Culture Crawl and Art Exhibitions

The 30th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is taking place across Vancouver's Eastside Arts District, an area located north of 2nd Avenue between Columbia Street and Victoria Drive. This year's event features more than 525 artists opening their studios and workspaces to the public. Notably, the crawl includes 85 artists and 12 buildings that have not participated in previous editions of the event, expanding the reach of the artistic community.

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Studio access for the Eastside Culture Crawl is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can find detailed information about participating artists and an interactive map of locations on the official culture crawl website. This event provides a unique opportunity to view original works and engage directly with creators in their professional environments.

Beyond the main crawl, the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown is hosting the B.C. Achievement Art Exhibition from November 17 through November 24. This exhibition showcases the 2026 recipients of the Sam Carter Award in Applied Art and Design and the Polygon Award in First Nations Art. Additionally, the PNE Livestock Barn is presenting an Under $100 Art Show, featuring works by local artists in various media priced below $100.

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week Schedule

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week began on Wednesday and continues through Saturday at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The 2026 iteration of the event is inspired by Earth, with organizers stating that the theme honours the relationship with the land and the responsibilities to protect and care for it. The show highlights the work of designers who continue to protect and care for cultural traditions through fashion.

Tickets and the detailed schedule for Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week are available on the official VIFW website. The event provides a platform for indigenous designers to showcase their creativity and cultural narratives. Attendees can expect a series of runway presentations that reflect the deep connection between indigenous identity and environmental stewardship.

New Museum Exhibits Opening Week

The Museum of Vancouver has opened a new long-term exhibit titled Taking Care: Disability Activism and Possible Futures. This exhibition examines the past, present, and future of disability activism in the city and globally. Shaped by disabled artists and activists, the exhibit opened on Thursday and will remain on display through December 2027.

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Simultaneously, the Museum of Anthropology at UBC has debuted From the Deep: In the Wake of Drexciya with Ayana V. Jackson. This is Jackson's first major institutional exhibition, which draws inspiration from the mythic underwater world imagined by the Detroit techno duo Drexciya. The show creates a feminist, Pan-African aquatopia inhabited by water spirits from African and Afro-Atlantic traditions and will run through March 29, 2027.

Seasonal Attractions and Holiday Events

Three major seasonal attractions are returning this weekend, offering immersive holiday experiences across the region. Merry and Bright at Martini Town, located at Martini Film Studios in Langley, runs from Friday through December 31. The outdoor film set transforms into a charming holiday escape featuring festive food, drink, and a local artisan market.

The Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain opens from Friday through Christmas Eve, turning the mountain into Vancouver's North Pole. Visitors can enjoy an illuminated walk around Blue Grouse Lake, mountaintop ice skating, and visits with Santa in his workshop. Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park also returns, marking its 20th anniversary from Friday through January 10 with millions of twinkling lights.

Community Festivals and Fundraisers

Coquitlam's Austin Heights neighbourhood is hosting its annual HollyDaze in the Heights celebration this Saturday. The free outdoor street festival takes place in the 100 block of Ridgeway Ave from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event brings more than 100 vendors, dozens of entertainers, and a festive atmosphere to the local community.

UBC's Cecil Green Park House is hosting Homes for the Holidays this Saturday and Sunday. The event features beautifully curated holiday rooms throughout the cliffside mansion, a terrace of trees trimmed by professional designers, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the Homes for the Holidays event benefit the YWCA B.C. Society, supporting its programs and services for women and children.