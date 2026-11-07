Vancouver Teen Dies in E-Scooter and Bus Collision on Seymour Street

A 19-year-old woman died after an e-scooter crash with a transit bus on Seymour Street in downtown Vancouver. Police investigate right of way.

A 19-year-old woman has died following a fatal collision between an e-scooter and a transit bus in downtown Vancouver early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 23, around 5:30 a.m. in the intersection of West Pender Street and Seymour Street. Vancouver Police Department officers responded to the scene and confirmed the tragic loss of life shortly after the crash took place.

Circumstances of the Seymour Street Collision

Vancouver Police Department records indicate that a man and a woman were riding north on Seymour Street when their e-scooter struck a transit bus. Both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the impact. The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male rider, described as being in his early 20s, sustained no injuries. Emergency responders from B.C. Emergency Health Services arrived but transported no patients, indicating that only the female rider was critically injured by the collision.

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Police Investigation Into Right of Way

Speaking to reporters at the Vancouver Police Department station on Graveley Street in East Vancouver on Saturday afternoon, Sgt. Adam Donaldson provided details about the ongoing investigation. He stated that evidence suggests the female victim nearly died immediately upon impact. Authorities are currently trying to determine if either the scooter rider or the bus driver had the right of way when entering the intersection. Sgt. Donaldson emphasized that video footage is critical to establishing the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

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Impact on Downtown Traffic and Transit

The collision caused significant disruption to morning traffic in the area. Pender Street was closed to vehicles between Richards Street and Granville Street for several hours while investigators processed the scene. TransLink had to re-route buses through the affected area to maintain service. By 9:00 a.m., the detours had been cleared, and normal traffic flow resumed. The closure served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with shared roadways and the vulnerability of scooter riders.

Appeal for Dash-Cam and Witness Evidence

Vancouver Police Department is urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist the collision investigation unit. Sgt. Donaldson specifically asked for witnesses who saw the crash or anyone with dash-cam or other video recordings of the intersection to contact authorities. Police can be reached by calling 604-717-3012 or emailing vpdciu@vpd.ca. The footage will help clarify the actions of the individuals on the e-scooter and determine liability for the fatal accident that claimed the life of the young woman on Saturday morning.