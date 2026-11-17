Vancouver Rise coach and players depart as chief soccer officer Robyn Gayle builds a consistent championship identity for the 2027 Northern Super League season.

Vancouver Rise chief soccer officer Robyn Gayle has announced major roster and leadership overhauls as the Northern Super League club prepares for its third season. The team is shedding foundational pieces to build a championship-winning identity after a turbulent second year that ended with a semi-final exit.

Vancouver Rise Leadership Changes and Strategy

The club has parted ways with head coach Anja Heiner-Moller and sporting director Stephanie Labbe to address inconsistent performance issues. Assistant coach Iain Darbyshire took over interim head coaching duties for the final games of the 2026 season. Interim president Aditi Bhatt explained these moves were necessary to adjust from initial building phases to daily operational demands. The organization aims to create a resilient and relentless team that maintains high-level performance consistently throughout a season.

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2026 Season Performance and Playoff Exit

Entering the 2026 campaign as defending champions, Vancouver Rise struggled to string together consistent wins. Their longest winning streak lasted only three games between May 18 and May 30. The team finished with a 9-12-4 record, securing fourth place and the final playoff berth in the NSL standings. They lost 3-0 to league-leading Montreal Roses in the first leg of the semi-finals. Although they drew 2-2 in the second leg, they fell 5-2 on aggregate. Montreal Roses subsequently lost to AFC Toronto in the NSL final on Sunday.

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Key Player Departures and Retained Stars

The Rise announced on Tuesday that seven players will not return for the next season. This includes Shannon Woeller, the club's inaugural captain and first signing, who departed after the 2026 season. Gayle praised Woeller's leadership and integrity, noting her significant fingerprint on the franchise's legacy. Conversely, striker Jessica De Filippo is expected to remain with the club. The 25-year-old Canadian signed an extension through 2027 and finished the 2026 campaign as the league's leading scorer with 13 goals and four assists. She was also named both the NSL's forward of the year and player of the year.

Future Coaching Search and Team Identity

Vancouver Rise plans to announce a new permanent head coach in the coming weeks. Gayle stated the club wants a coach deeply involved in the roster-building process to ensure alignment with established philosophies. The organization aims to consistently compete in the top two of the table and reach championship finals. Gayle emphasized the need to connect high-level moments into consistent 90-minute performances. Conversations with players, including Canadian midfielder Quinn, regarding their futures are continuing as the club solidifies its foundation for 2027.