Vancouver Rise chief soccer officer Robyn Gayle outlines the club's strategic rebuild. The Northern Super League team fires key staff and retains top scorer Jessica De Filippo to chase glory in 2027.

Vancouver Rise chief soccer officer Robyn Gayle announced significant organizational changes on Tuesday as the Northern Super League club begins a strategic rebuild. The team, which entered the 2026 season as defending champions, concluded the campaign in fourth place and missed its title defense objectives. The front office has initiated a comprehensive restructuring process to align the roster with a clear championship identity for the future.

Leadership Changes and Coaching Transition

The club dismissed head coach Anja Heiner-Moller in early September after Vancouver struggled to maintain consistent performance levels. Heiner-Moller could only secure a three-game winning streak between May 18 and 30 during the entire season. Sporting director Stephanie Labbé was also released one month later as the organization sought to stabilize its operations. Assistant coach Iain Darbyshire assumed interim head coaching duties for the remainder of the schedule.

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Interim president Aditi Bhatt explained that these difficult decisions were necessary for a club in its second year of existence. She noted that the adjustments reflect the need to evolve from the initial building phase to the daily demands of competitive league play. The front office emphasized that these personnel shifts were intentional moves designed to establish the correct foundational structure for long-term success.

Season Performance and Playoff Exit

Under Darbyshire, Vancouver Rise finished the 2026 campaign with a nine-win, twelve-loss, and four-draw record. This result secured fourth place in the Northern Super League standings and earned the final playoff berth available. The team faced immediate elimination in the postseason, suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the semifinal series against the league-leading Montreal Roses.

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Vancouver managed a 2-2 draw in the second leg but lost the matchup 5-2 on aggregate. Montreal Roses subsequently fell to AFC Toronto in the Northern Super League final. Gayle acknowledged that the club must bridge the gap between occasional brilliance and consistent, high-level execution over ninety-minute matches. She stressed that connecting these moments throughout an entire season is the primary objective for the next roster iteration.

Key Roster Retention and Departures

The club confirmed that seven players will not return next season, including inaugural captain Shannon Woeller. The 36-year-old Canadian defender provided essential leadership during the franchise's early years and remains a valued part of the team legacy. Gayle highlighted Woeller's significant contributions and integrity while noting that player journeys sometimes conclude after fulfilling their role.

Conversations are continuing regarding the futures of other notable players, including Canadian midfielder Quinn. Vancouver plans to retain striker Jessica De Filippo, who signed an extension through 2027 last September. De Filippo finished the 2026 campaign as the league's leading scorer with thirteen goals and four assists. She was also honored as both the Northern Super League Forward of the Year and Player of the Year.

Future Hiring and Strategic Goals

Gayle stated that the roster building process is already underway with the goal of fielding a resilient and relentless team by 2027. The club intends to announce a new permanent head coach within the coming weeks. Gayle emphasized that the incoming coach will participate heavily in personnel decisions to ensure philosophical alignment.

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The organization aims to establish a distinct identity that guides all recruitment and strategic planning. Gayle expressed a desire for the club to consistently compete for top-two table finishes and championship appearances. This overhaul represents a decisive effort to transform potential moments of excellence into a sustained culture of winning for Northern Super League fans.