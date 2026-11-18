Vancouver police arrested 28-year-old Daniel Austin Stolwyk on Tuesday morning near Carrall and East Hastings Streets for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Vancouver police executed a targeted arrest operation in the Downtown Eastside neighborhood on Tuesday morning, successfully removing a loaded handgun and suspected illicit substances from public circulation.

The incident unfolded near the intersection of Carrall Street and East Hastings Street, an area frequently monitored for public safety concerns by local authorities. A 28-year-old Surrey resident, identified as Daniel Austin Stolwyk, was detained by patrol units shortly after 9 a.m. on the day in question. Patrol officers initially detained Stolwyk after observing him holding an open bottle of beer near the busy intersection of Carrall and East Hastings streets.

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Daniel Austin Stolwyk Charged With Firearm Offences

A subsequent search of the individual revealed a loaded pistol and suspected illicit drugs hidden on his person during the routine stop. Investigators confirmed that Stolwyk was arrested at the scene following the immediate discovery of these dangerous items and the contraband. Court records indicate that Stolwyk was charged later that day with possession of a loaded and prohibited firearm under strict provincial laws.

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Additional charges include possession of a firearm contrary to a previous order and possession of a firearm without a valid licence. These specific legal violations highlight the severity of the weapons infraction and the serious breach of existing court directives issued to the individual. The charges reflect the strict enforcement of firearm regulations in urban centers and the immediate legal consequences for such violations.

Inspector Kyle Davies of the Vancouver Police Department emphasized the importance of visible police presence in maintaining community safety during the operation. Davies stated that proactive patrols are vital to getting dangerous weapons out of neighborhoods and ensuring public order for all residents. He further noted that the vigilance of officers ensured the weapon was seized safely without incident or harm to the public or officers involved.

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This statement underscores the department's commitment to reducing violent crime through consistent and visible enforcement strategies across the city. The news release from the Vancouver Police Department highlighted that the proactive nature of the patrol was essential to identifying potential threats in the vicinity. Stolwyk was held in police custody pending his next scheduled court appearance on November 24 to face the multiple charges filed against him.

The detention ensures he remains under strict supervision until the judicial process addresses the possession of the prohibited firearm and the suspected drugs. The upcoming court date will determine further legal proceedings regarding the severity of the charges and potential sentencing guidelines. The Vancouver Police Department continues to monitor the situation closely as the case moves through the legal system for resolution.