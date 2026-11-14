Vancouver Police Seek White Mercedes C-Class in Hit-and-Run

Vancouver Police are hunting for a white Mercedes C-Class sedan involved in a Remembrance Day hit-and-run that injured an 87-year-old woman at Dunbar and West 41st Avenue.

Vancouver Police have released new visual evidence in their investigation of a serious hit-and-run collision that occurred on Remembrance Day. The department shared a blurry image of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the crash that left an 87-year-old woman seriously injured earlier this week.

Collision Details and Vehicle Description

The incident took place at the intersection of Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue around 7:35 a.m. on Remembrance Day. Police previously reported that the victim was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by what authorities described as a white sedan with two occupants inside.

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According to police statements, the suspect vehicle was executing a turn from West 41st Avenue onto Dunbar Street at the time of impact. The driver then fled the scene and was last seen traveling south toward Southwest Marine Drive.

On Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department provided an update regarding the case by releasing a photograph of a vehicle they believe could be connected to the incident. The vehicle is described as a light-colored, two-door Mercedes C-Class sedan.

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Authorities estimate the color of the car to be possibly white, grey, or silver. The model year is estimated to be between 2002 and 2008. The release of this specific image is part of an ongoing effort to identify the suspects and the car involved in the accident.

Public Appeal for Witness Information

The Vancouver Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward with any relevant information. They are specifically asking for individuals who may have video footage from the area where the crash occurred to contact the authorities immediately.

Investigators are particularly interested in obtaining any details that can help link a specific vehicle to the scene. They emphasize that even small details regarding traffic patterns or vehicle descriptions could be critical to solving the case.

Any person with information about the vehicle or the incident is encouraged to reach out to the Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit. The police have opened dedicated lines for tips and evidence submission to ensure rapid processing of any new leads.

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Those wishing to provide information can call the Vancouver Police Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012. Alternatively, individuals can send emails containing video evidence or witness statements to VPDCIU@vpd.ca.

The investigation remains active as police continue to review available surveillance footage and interview potential witnesses. The community is reminded that the safety of pedestrians, especially at major intersections, is a priority for law enforcement agencies in Vancouver.

Authorities are working diligently to bring those responsible to justice for the injury of the elderly pedestrian. They stress that public cooperation is vital in reconstructing the events of that morning and identifying the fleeing driver.