Vancouver Police Launch Project Vigilance With Stricter Winter Road Enforcement

Vancouver Police have launched Project Vigilance, targeting high-risk intersections and school zones with tougher enforcement of speeding, distraction, impairment, jaywalking and helmet rules after recent fatal collisions.

Vancouver Police have launched Project Vigilance, a traffic enforcement campaign placing more officers at high-risk intersections and school zones through the darker, wetter winter months.

Vancouver Police Launch Winter Traffic Campaign

The department said the initiative follows several recent tragedies, including a fatal e-scooter crash downtown, a collision that killed a pedestrian and an incident in which a seven-year-old child was struck on a busy street. Vancouver Police spokesperson Sgt. Adam Donaldson said enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, jaywalking and the lack of helmets. He described those behaviors as major contributors to harm on Vancouver streets, especially when visibility is reduced by the changing season.

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Donaldson also pointed to local habits that can raise danger during darker days. Residents often wear black clothing and carry black umbrellas, he said, advising people to clip a reflector to a bag or clothing so drivers can see pedestrians more easily in low light. The department previously ran an e-scooter safety awareness campaign in September that produced 1,275 warnings and tickets.

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Project Vigilance now signals a tougher stance, with police saying the coming enforcement period could bring fewer warnings and more tickets for violators. The stricter approach applies especially to electric scooter operators, who have been urged to learn the rules. Police reminded all users to always wear a helmet, obey the 25 kilometers per hour speed limit and never engage in doubling. Vancouver authorities described Project Vigilance as a proactive measure to address rising road safety concerns during winter.

Project Vigilance Aims To Deter Reckless Driving

By concentrating on specific high-risk behaviors and locations, the department aims to deter reckless driving and improve compliance with traffic regulations across the city. As days grow shorter and weather conditions become more challenging, the increased visibility of law enforcement is expected to serve as a strong deterrent against dangerous driving practices. The campaign underscores the shared responsibility of drivers, pedestrians and vulnerable road users to exercise extra caution and follow safety protocols to prevent further tragic incidents.

The announcement comes as the region faces cool and cloudy conditions with rain, the kind of weather that can reduce visibility for everyone on the road. Police said the campaign is designed to address that seasonal risk directly rather than relying only on public education. Officers will be deployed at intersections and school zones identified as high risk, according to the department.

The goal is to place enforcement where collisions and close calls are most likely, and to make drivers aware that police are present. For e-scooter riders, police repeated the core rules: wear a helmet, stay within the 25 kilometers per hour limit and do not carry a passenger. They said riders should read the existing regulations carefully before using a device on city streets. Pedestrians also have a role, police said, particularly by making themselves visible.

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Stricter Enforcement Brings More Tickets For Violators

A small reflector or light-colored item can give drivers more time to react when darkness falls early and rain reduces clarity. The department said the campaign reflects a shift from the earlier warning-focused phase to enforcement that can include tickets. Drivers and riders who fail to comply with traffic laws should expect less leniency than during the September awareness effort. Vancouver authorities said the initiative is intended to reduce harm and prevent more deaths after the recent collisions.

They said the combination of targeted patrols, public reminders and stricter ticketing is meant to change behavior through the winter. The campaign is expected to continue as weather conditions worsen. Police said the visible presence of officers at high-risk locations should encourage safer choices by drivers, pedestrians and scooter users alike. Ultimately, the department said road safety is a shared duty.

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It urged everyone to slow down, pay attention, follow the rules and look out for one another as the city moves through the darkest and wettest part of the year.