Vancouver Police Investigate Halloween E-Dirt Bike Convoy in Kerrisdale

Vancouver police are investigating a Halloween convoy of about 25 costumed e-vehicle riders in Kerrisdale that left a 15-year-old injured.

Vancouver police are investigating after a convoy of e-vehicle riders was reported speeding through the Kerrisdale neighbourhood on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, in an incident that left a 15-year-old injured. The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that several families flagged down officers to report a group of approximately 25 costumed riders driving dangerously on electric bikes, scooters and motorbikes.

The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that police described as minor, and the specific injuries were not disclosed. The Vancouver Police Department said the incident remains under investigation by its Collision Investigation Unit, and it is unclear whether anyone will face charges.

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How the Kerrisdale E-Dirt Bike Incident Unfolded

The Vancouver Police Department said a 15-year-old riding an e-dirt bike nearly struck a responding patrol car. The youth was allegedly travelling at 50-60 km/h, drove through multiple stop signs, and refused to stop for police before colliding with another vehicle.

The department's account centres on one youth and one collision. The wider group of approximately 25 costumed riders was reported by families, who described dangerous driving on electric bikes, scooters and motorbikes across the neighbourhood.

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The department said one responding patrol car was almost hit during the incident, which places the danger to officers at the centre of its account. Police did not publicly identify the teenager.

Why E-Dirt Bikes Are Restricted on B.C. Roads

E-dirt bikes are not allowed on public streets and highways in British Columbia. The Vancouver Police Department noted that while some electric motorcycles are street legal, e-dirt bikes do not qualify for on-road use in the province.

Riders who operate these machines on public roads can face steep penalties. The source cites fines of $598 for riders who lack insurance, and the devices cannot be insured for on-road use in British Columbia, so riders cannot lawfully obtain that coverage for street riding.

The distinction matters for families and riders because a machine that looks like a motorbike may still fall outside street legal categories. Anyone considering an electric off-road machine should confirm whether it is classed as street legal before riding it on public roads.

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Stakeholder Roles and Next Steps in the Probe

The Vancouver Police Department is the lead authority in the case, and families in the neighbourhood were the first to contact officers. The Collision Investigation Unit is handling the active file on the collision involving the 15-year-old.

Vancouver police have not said whether the youth or any other rider will face charges, and the available information does not indicate a timeline for a decision. The department has said the investigation remains open.

For residents of Kerrisdale, the case highlights how quickly a group of riders can create danger on residential streets. The immediate impact is the ongoing investigation by the Collision Investigation Unit and the safety concerns raised by families who called police on Halloween.