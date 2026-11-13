Vancouver Police Hunt Suspect for Mosque Vandalism Hate Crime

Vancouver police investigate a potential hate crime after a suspect spray-painted offensive graffiti on the Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque. Mayor Pete Fry promises quick removal and community support.

Vancouver police are actively searching for a suspect following a hate crime investigation launched after vandals defaced the Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque. The incident occurred overnight on Thursday, leading to the discovery of offensive graffiti by a maintenance worker who reported the crime to authorities early Friday morning. Investigators are treating the event as a serious criminal act that targeted a place of worship.

Mechanism of The Vandalism Attack

A maintenance worker at the Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque discovered graffiti on the building and reported it to police early Friday morning. Security camera footage captured a suspect spray-painting the words "UK BLOOD IS ON YOUR HAND" on the mosque's front doors. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Haroon Khan, a director with the Pakistan-Canada Association, which manages the mosque.

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Haroon Khan, a director with the Pakistan-Canada Association, which manages the mosque, said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A young fellow in a hoodie came forward and basically had a can of red paint and spray painted a very nonsensical message. It is bizarre but it is basically hatred. It is vandalism, and it is something that should not happen anywhere, whether it is a church, a synagogue, a temple.

Stakeholder Positions and Police Response

The Vancouver Police Department said investigators have searched the area for evidence, including additional surveillance video, as they work to identify the suspect. Police are also increasing patrols around the mosque, located on West 8th Avenue. This type of incident has a significant impact on the people who gather to worship and connect with their community. We want to reassure the Muslim community that these acts won't be tolerated, and if the evidence supports hate crime charges, we will pursue them.

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Sgt Adam Donaldson, a Vancouver police spokesperson, emphasized the department's commitment to community safety in a statement issued Friday. He noted that the incident has a significant impact on the people who gather to worship and connect with their community. The Vancouver Police Department is currently reviewing all available security footage to pinpoint the identity of the individual responsible for the vandalism.

Real-World Impact and Community Reaction

Vancouver Mayor Pete Fry said Friday he was very disappointed to learn of the vandalism, calling it totally inappropriate to target any place of worship. The city reacts very quickly to these kind of things, so we already have folks on site to remove the graffiti. But it is painful. Mayor Pete Fry expressed deep concern for the emotional toll such acts take on local residents and religious institutions.

The Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque has served the community with open doors for more than 60 years. Haroon Khan added that they are here to pray for everyone. We pray even for the person who did this, that they gain some kind of understanding that we are all in this bloody thing together. The mosque stands as a historic pillar of the local Muslim community, making the targeted nature of the vandalism particularly distressing for long-time members and newer attendees alike.