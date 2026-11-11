Vancouver Police Hunt Driver After Hit-and-Run Hits Senior on Dunbar Street

Vancouver police are seeking a white sedan driver after an 87-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash at Dunbar and West 41st Avenue.

Vancouver police have launched an urgent investigation into a serious hit-and-run incident involving an elderly pedestrian on Wednesday morning. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that an 87-year-old woman sustained significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a marked crosswalk.

Collision Details at Dunbar and West 41st

The collision occurred around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue. Investigators believe the driver, operating a white sedan, was turning left from West 41st Avenue onto Dunbar Street when the vehicle collided with the pedestrian. The impact knocked the woman to the ground, resulting in serious injuries that required immediate hospitalization.

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Fugitive Driver Flees Scene With Two Occupants

Police stated that the driver did not stop to assist the victim or remain at the scene as legally required. The white sedan contained two occupants and was last observed traveling south on Dunbar Street toward Southwest Marine Drive. Authorities are actively searching for the vehicle and its passengers to determine liability and ensure public safety.

Community Urged To Share Dash-Cam Footage

Law enforcement officials are appealing directly to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses dash-cam video footage is asked to contact the VPD Collision Investigation Unit immediately. Residents can call 604-717-3012 or email VPDCIU@vpd.ca with any relevant information.

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Rising Concerns Over Dunbar Street Safety

This incident follows a tragic event just one week prior, highlighting ongoing safety concerns along this corridor. On Nov. 6, a 78-year-old pedestrian was struck while crossing Dunbar Street near West 34th Avenue. That victim was hospitalized but succumbed to her injuries the following day, according to police reports.

Ongoing Investigation And Public Safety Measures

The Vancouver Police Department continues to gather evidence and review available surveillance data to locate the white sedan involved in the recent crash. The department emphasizes the severity of these consecutive incidents and urges drivers to exercise extreme caution in residential areas with high pedestrian traffic.