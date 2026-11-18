Detective Constable Nick Thompson testifies at the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner hearing, recanting 2017 statements about the Myles Gray case.

Detective Constable Nick Thompson, one of seven Vancouver police officers implicated in the fatal beating of Myles Gray, has formally recanted a 2017 statement describing the police response as incredibly compassionate. Thompson is currently testifying at a public hearing convened by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner regarding misconduct allegations stemming from the altercation on Aug. 13, 2015. The hearing serves as a critical platform for reviewing the conduct of the officers involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Gray.

Thompson Recants 2017 Compassionate Description

During his testimony, Thompson admitted that his characterization of the police conduct as compassionate during an interview with an RCMP investigator was incorrect. He stated that he wished he had possessed a thesaurus at the time to better articulate his thoughts. Instead of compassionate, Thompson described the use of force as measured when compared to the threat posed by Gray. He characterized Gray as assaultive during the struggle, providing a different context for the level of force applied by the officers on the scene.

Also read How an old detective series helped me heal, one episode at a time

Cross-Examination by Commission Counsel Martland

Thompson faced rigorous cross-examination by commission counsel Brock Martland, who scrutinized his previous statements. Martland questioned Thompson about comments made during earlier probes, including the initial Police Act investigation and a coroner's inquest into Gray's death that concluded in 2023. The questioning focused on the consistency of Thompson's accounts and the evolution of his testimony over the years. Martland explored whether Thompson's current recantation was an attempt to align with the official narrative of the department.

Thompson Stands by Inquest Evidence

Despite the recantation regarding his word choice in 2017, Thompson maintained the substance of his evidence given at the 2023 coroner's inquest. He testified that he did not see the other officers involved using force against Gray during the incident. Martland suggested that Thompson was attempting to avoid the awkward and unhappy position of giving evidence against a fellow member of the force. Thompson rejected this suggestion, asserting that his observations during the event were factual and not influenced by peer loyalty.

Advertisement

Public Hearing Examines Officer Conduct

The public hearing is a formal process designed to address misconduct allegations against the officers involved in the Myles Gray case. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has called this hearing to ensure transparency and accountability in the review of the officers' actions. The proceedings allow for a detailed examination of the evidence and the statements made by the officers involved. The findings from this hearing will contribute to the broader understanding of the events that led to Gray's death.

Next Steps in the Misconduct Inquiry

As the hearing continues, further testimony and evidence will be reviewed to determine the extent of misconduct. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will analyze the recantation and the officer's explanations in the context of the entire investigation. The outcome of this hearing may influence future disciplinary actions or policy changes within the Vancouver police department. The public remains attentive to the resolution of this high-profile case and its implications for police oversight.