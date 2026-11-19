Vancouver Police Department draft budget for 2027 shows a nominal decrease but includes $481 million in spending. Real costs rise due to wage increases and expanded services.

The Vancouver Police Department has introduced its draft operating budget for the 2027 fiscal year, marking a significant departure from recent financial trends. For the first time in over a decade, the proposed budget figure represents a decrease, signaling a major shift in how municipal policing costs are reported and allocated. This financial adjustment reflects internal restructuring rather than a reduction in overall policing resources or service delivery expectations. The official draft operating budget totals $481 million, which is down from the $497 million allocated in 2026. This shift represents a nominal year-over-year decrease of 3.3 per cent in the total line item. However, this headline figure obscures the actual financial requirements needed to sustain current operations. Police officials emphasize that the reduction is purely accounting-based and does not indicate a withdrawal of funding for essential community safety services.

Accounting Shifts Reduce Reported Spending

A formal report presented to the police board on Thursday clarifies that the apparent budget cut stems from moving two specific, large expenses out of the Vancouver Police Department ledger. These costs are now being reported directly under the City of Vancouver municipal budget rather than the police division. According to the report, these exclusions change the location of cost reporting but do not imply that the funding for these specific services is no longer required by the community. The administrative decision ensures clearer separation between direct police operations and broader municipal infrastructure payments.

Also read Vancouver hit-and-run victim dies in hospital, police say

The first major expense moved from the police budget is the E-Comm 911 levy and related services. This financial transfer accounts for $35.7 million, which local governments pay to opt into the provincial emergency communications dispatch service. This substantial sum covers the coordination of emergency response calls and critical dispatch infrastructure that supports all first responders in the region. Removing this levy from the police budget significantly impacts the total dollar amount reported for the department.

The second significant exclusion involves $2.5 million in funding dedicated to 11 community policing centres. These centers are vital for local engagement and preventative crime strategies within specific neighborhoods. When these two exclusions are accounted for, the report indicates that the total amount driven down represents 7.7 per cent of the original budget structure. This accounting method allows the city to present a leaner police budget while maintaining necessary funding levels elsewhere in the municipal system.

Advertisement

Real Costs Rise Due to Wages and Vacancies

Once the accounting exclusions are adjusted for, the financial reality reveals that the Vancouver Police Department is actually requesting a budget boost. The department is seeking an increase of $21.6 million to maintain current service levels against rising operational pressures. This increase represents a year-over-year growth of 4.4 per cent when the structural changes are factored in. The request is driven by three primary categories of expense: city-driven increases, externally-driven increases, and internal operational changes required by the force.

Wage increases mandated by collective agreements form the largest portion of this necessary funding. The Vancouver Police Department must accommodate inflation adjustments and negotiated pay raises for its workforce. Additionally, the budget includes significant resources for hiring new personnel to fill vacant positions that have existed for extended periods. Filling these vacancies is critical to restoring patrol capacity and ensuring adequate response times across the city. Without these hires, the department would be unable to sustain the level of public safety services residents expect.

Expanded Services Require Additional Funding

Beyond standard wage and staffing costs, the budget accounts for specific operational increases driven by external factors. The report details a modest increase in overtime pay to support expanded liquor service hours that were recently approved by the city council. Later hours of operation in entertainment districts often lead to increased police presence and longer shifts for officers on duty. This increase ensures that public order can be maintained as the city enjoys a more vibrant nightlife economy.

Another key driver for additional spending is the growing number of protests, demonstrations, and major public events in Vancouver. These activities require substantial police resources for crowd control, traffic management, and emergency response. The budget allocates necessary funds to manage these volatile situations while protecting the rights of protesters and the safety of the public. Thursday's board meeting serves as a crucial milestone, being the first since the recent civic election. The draft budget will ultimately require a formal vote by the newly elected mayor and city council.

The financial plan reflects a complex balancing act between fiscal responsibility and the practical demands of modern policing. By moving certain costs to the municipal budget, the city presents a different financial picture while still meeting all operational needs. The underlying 4.4 per cent increase ensures that officers are paid fairly, positions are filled, and public order is maintained during major events. This approach aims to provide transparency in budgeting while ensuring the Vancouver Police Department has the resources it requires to serve the community effectively in the coming year.