Vancouver Police Board removes salary for Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh amid fraud charges. Chief Steve Rai details investigation impact and next court steps for the 26-year veteran.

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh has had his pay and allowances officially discontinued by the Vancouver Police Board. This administrative action follows his suspension since early September when he faced multiple criminal charges. The decision marks a significant step in the disciplinary process for the 26-year Vancouver Police Department member.

Board Decision on Dosanjh Salary Suspension

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh receives no income during his current suspension from duty. The Vancouver Police Board confirmed this change effective immediately upon reviewing his submission. They deliberated on whether to remove his financial compensation under the Police Act. This move aligns with recommendations made by Vancouver Police Department Chief Const. Steve Rai earlier this year. Rai initially suggested that Dosanjh should not receive pay while under suspension. The Board stated that their decision does not alter Dosanjh's existing benefits package. They carefully reviewed his position before reaching this conclusion.

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Charges and Alleged Financial Losses

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh faces serious legal charges approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service. These approvals came on September 3 after a thorough review of evidence. He is accused of four counts of theft over $5,000 and four counts of fraud over $5,000. One additional charge involves a breach of trust by a public officer. These offenses are alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2025. The investigation identified nineteen alleged victims involved in these cases. Chief Const. Steve Rai reported that these victims suffered more than $3 million in losses. The Vancouver Police Department led this complex inquiry over two and a half years.

Defense Response and Community Ties

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh has denied all allegations brought against him in court. He expressed complete confidence in his legal representation and the justice system. Dosanjh intends to clear his name through the upcoming judicial proceedings. He highlighted his 26-year dedication to serving the Vancouver community. A statement released on September 8 emphasized his commitment to charitable work. He is well known for his involvement with a foundation called Kids Play. Dosanjh stated that this community service remains deeply important to him. He plans to continue supporting the community he has served for many years.

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Investigation Independence and Expertise

The Vancouver Police Department conducted its own internal investigation into Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh. Dosanjh's lawyer raised concerns about the independence and objectivity of this process. He questioned whether the department could remain impartial while investigating one of its own. Chief Const. Steve Rai defended the department's role in the investigation. He explained that the complexity required specific expertise available only to large agencies. Rai noted that only the RCMP or the Vancouver Police Department possess such resources in B.C. He stated that this level of expertise was necessary for a two-plus-year inquiry. The investigation required significant resources to handle the alleged crimes effectively.

Next Court Date and Department Impact

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh will appear in Vancouver provincial court on December 3. This scheduled appearance is recorded in online court documents. The charges strike at the heart of public trust in the police force. Chief Const. Steve Rai described the allegations as profoundly troubling. The Vancouver Police Department strives to maintain trust among its 2,500 sworn and civilian employees. The Board's decision reinforces the seriousness of the accusations. This financial suspension adds pressure as the legal case proceeds. The outcome will impact both the officer and public confidence in the institution.