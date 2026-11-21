The Vancouver Police Board has cut pay and allowances for Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh amidst theft and fraud charges. The suspended officer faces multiple counts linked to millions in alleged losses.

The Vancouver Police Board has officially terminated the salary and allowances of Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh, who remains suspended from duty following serious criminal charges. This financial penalty affects the suspended officer effective immediately and applies for the entire duration of his suspension from the force.

Financial Penalties and Board Decision

The Vancouver Police Board confirmed that it informed Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh in October about its intention to discontinue his pay under the Police Act. The Board reviewed the submission from the suspended officer and deliberated before making the final determination to halt financial compensation. The Board's statement clarifies that this decision to cut pay does not affect Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh's benefits, which remain intact despite the suspension.

Also read Vancouver Weekend Guide: Tree Lighting, Art Shows, and Seasonal Events

Vancouver Police Department Chief Const. Steve Rai originally recommended that the suspension be without pay when the charges were first announced in early September. The Board's recent decision aligns with this recommendation, ensuring that Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh receives no income while the legal proceedings unfold. This move underscores the seriousness with which the Board views the allegations against the long-serving officer.

Specific Criminal Charges and Allegations

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved four counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of fraud over $5,000, and one count of breach of trust by a public officer against Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh on September 3. These offenses are alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2025, spanning a significant portion of his career.

Advertisement

A two-and-a-half-year investigation led by the Vancouver Police Department identified 19 alleged victims who suffered more than $3 million in alleged losses. Chief Const. Steve Rai described the allegations as profoundly troubling, stating that they strike at the heart of the public trust that the department and its 2,500 sworn and civilian employees and volunteers strive to maintain.

Officer's Defense and Legal Response

Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh has denied all allegations, asserting that he looks forward to clearing his name in court. A 26-year member of the Vancouver Police Department, he is well known for his charitable work with a foundation called Kids Play. In a statement on September 8, he expressed complete confidence in his lawyer and the justice system.

He emphasized that his work remains deeply important to him and that he intends to continue supporting the community he has served for many years. His lawyer has raised legitimate concerns about the independence and objectivity of the Vancouver Police Department investigation into one of its own members. These concerns highlight the internal tensions surrounding the prosecution of a senior officer by the same agency.

Investigation Justification and Next Steps

Chief Const. Steve Rai defended the decision for the Vancouver Police Department to lead the investigation, citing the complexity of the case and the department's expertise. He noted that a two-plus-year investigation requires substantial resources and expertise, which only large departments like the RCMP or the Vancouver Police Department can provide in British Columbia.

Advertisement

Online court records indicate that Const. Kalwinder Dosanjh's next appearance is scheduled for December 3 in Vancouver provincial court. This upcoming date will determine the next phase of the legal proceedings for the suspended officer. The case continues to draw attention due to the high-profile nature of the charges and the officer's long-standing service record.