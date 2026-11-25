Vancouver Police Department arrested a 60-year-old suspect who threatened bystanders with an axe after fleeing a stolen rental truck. Skydio drone and canine units assisted in the capture near Kingsway and Inverness Street.

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody following a dramatic chase in Vancouver that involved a stolen vehicle and weapons. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed the arrest occurred on Wednesday morning after the suspect allegedly brandished an axe near an elementary school.

Chase Begins After Truck Strikes Median

The incident unfolded shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers received initial reports that a rental truck had collided with a median strip. The collision took place in the vicinity of Kingsway and Inverness Street in Vancouver. Witnesses who stopped to check on the driver noticed the vehicle was damaged.

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According to police statements, the truck had been stolen earlier in the month. The driver fled on foot from the damaged vehicle while bystanders attempted to assist. Some witnesses followed the man as he moved away from the crash site. The situation escalated quickly when the suspect turned aggressive toward those approaching him.

Suspect Brandishes Axe and Fleeing on Foot

The Vancouver Police Department reported that the suspect allegedly threatened bystanders with an axe. He explicitly told the group to stay away from him during the confrontation. This behavior forced witnesses to maintain a distance while the police were notified. The department emphasized that the suspect was armed and potentially dangerous during the encounter.

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Responding officers arrived on the scene to manage the volatile situation. They had to locate the suspect quickly to ensure public safety. The area involved residential streets and a nearby school zone. Police had to navigate the suspect's movements carefully to prevent further harm to civilians.

Aerial Drone Tracks Suspect to School Grounds

Officers deployed a Skydio aerial drone to track the suspect as he ran through the area. The drone provided real-time aerial surveillance to guide ground units. The suspect fled from the crash site and headed toward the grounds of an elementary school. Police used the drone to monitor his location as he moved through the neighborhood.

The aerial tracking allowed officers to anticipate the suspect's path. They intercepted him before he could enter the school building. The use of technology helped contain the suspect without direct confrontation in crowded areas. This tactical approach minimized the risk to students and staff nearby.

Canine Unit Assists in Playground Arrest

The man was arrested on the school playground with assistance from the Vancouver police canine unit. Officers worked alongside the trained dogs to secure the suspect safely. The capture took place on the playground area adjacent to the school. The police department confirmed that the suspect remained in custody after the arrest.

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Investigators are currently reviewing the events to build a case against the suspect. They are recommending formal charges based on the evidence gathered. The stolen rental truck and the axe were likely seized as evidence. The suspect will face legal proceedings once charges are filed.

Public Safety Review and Next Steps

The Vancouver Police Department is monitoring the situation to ensure community safety. They are investigating the origins of the stolen rental truck. Questions remain about how the vehicle was acquired earlier this month. The department is urging the public to report any suspicious activity.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The school grounds were secured quickly after the arrest. Students and staff were not directly exposed to the suspect. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the suspect's activities before the arrest.