Vancouver Office Building to Transform into Boutique Hotel in All-Canadian Joint Venture

A 13-storey Vancouver office tower at 1111 West Hastings Street is set for conversion into a Germain Hotel through a partnership between family-owned Reliance Properties and Germain Hotels. The $70-million project highlights a rare office-to-hotel conversion in a city with low office vacancy and showcases Canadian ownership in a market often led by U.S. hotel brands. The building's square floor plan and central elevator core allow for an efficient hotel suite layout, though upgrades to mechanical systems and potential window replacements are planned. The development avoided rezoning and received a expedited city review, though no financial incentives were provided.

A significant real estate development is underway in Vancouver as a 13-storey office building in the city's central business district will be converted into a Germain Hotel.

The project, a joint venture between family-run companies Reliance Properties and Quebec-based Germain Hotels, represents an all-Canadian-owned initiative in a market often dominated by U.S. conglomerates. The property at 1111 West Hastings Street, acquired for $70 million last year, will be transformed into a boutique hotel with 150 to 200 rooms, marking Germain Hotels' first expansion into British Columbia. The conversion is notable given Vancouver's low office vacancy rates and the relative rarity of office-to-hotel transformations compared to office-to-residential projects.

The building's design, featuring a perfect square floor plate and centrally located elevator shafts, makes it particularly suitable for an efficient hotel layout. Developers plan to replace all electrical and mechanical systems, remove existing drywall and washrooms, and consider upgrading exterior windows for energy efficiency.

While the city of Vancouver did not offer financial incentives like those in some other jurisdictions, the project benefitted from not requiring rezoning and from a faster development application process, positioning it as a long-term asset for Reliance Properties amid several other hotel developments





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