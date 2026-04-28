Vancouver Mayor Explores MLB Expansion Bid with High-Profile Backers and Waterfront Stadium Plans

Vancouver’s mayor is pushing for a Major League Baseball expansion bid, backed by a secretive group led by real estate executive Zack Ross. The proposal includes a waterfront stadium and an entertainment district, with potential investors such as the San Francisco 49ers and actor Ryan Reynolds. Despite challenges, the bid could reshape Vancouver’s sports and urban landscape.

Vancouver ’s mayor, Ken Sim, has announced plans to explore a Major League Baseball (MLB) expansion bid, despite challenges posed by the city’s current stadium configuration.

The vision includes a state-of-the-art baseball stadium on a prime waterfront site near downtown Vancouver, surrounded by a vibrant entertainment district. This ambitious proposal, which has been kept under wraps until now, is being spearheaded by Zack Ross, president of the Cape Group, a Vancouver-based real estate company. Ross’s interest in pursuing an MLB franchise reportedly began several years ago when he was tasked with finding a new stadium site for the Vancouver Canadians, a minor-league team.

Though the Canadians never relocated, the experience sparked Ross’s ambition to bring MLB to Vancouver. To bolster the bid, Ross has enlisted the help of Jac Sperling, a well-connected sports executive and founder of Grit Rock Ventures, who has played a key role in securing high-profile investors. Among those reportedly interested are the owners of the San Francisco 49ers, whose investment arm, 49ers Enterprises, already owns English soccer teams Leeds United and Rangers FC.

The Seattle Kraken’s ownership group, One Roof Sports, and Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds have also expressed enthusiasm for the project. A preliminary design for the stadium, created by Populous—the firm behind the Las Vegas Sphere and numerous MLB ballparks—envisions an open-air venue. The bid group argues that Vancouver’s climate is favorable for baseball, citing the minor-league Canadians’ low number of rainouts in 2025.

The proposed site for the stadium is a 20-acre city-owned plot on the south shore of False Creek, near the Cambie Bridge, which meets MLB’s spatial requirements. However, the City of Vancouver has not yet disclosed specific plans for the land, stating that it is still evaluating lease obligations and civic needs. The bid group has also engaged a government-relations firm to lobby for a live-work-play entertainment zone, a crucial component for the project’s financial viability.

While the proposal is still in its early stages, the involvement of high-profile investors and a credible leadership team suggests that Vancouver’s MLB ambitions are more than just a pipe dream. However, significant hurdles remain, including securing funding, navigating land-use regulations, and convincing MLB to expand into Canada’s third-largest city. If successful, the project could transform Vancouver’s waterfront and bring a new wave of economic and cultural opportunities to the region





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