James Watts faces charges after allegedly entering a 12-year-old girl's bedroom in East Vancouver. Police urge residents to secure windows following the weekend incident.

The Vancouver Police Department has charged a 27-year-old man following a disturbing incident in East Vancouver where an intruder allegedly entered a child's bedroom. Authorities responded to the home around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday after a mother reported that a man had climbed through an unlocked window into her 12-year-old daughter's room.

Details Of The Saturday Morning Incident

The incident began when the mother heard her daughter screaming from the basement bedroom. Upon entering the room, the mother allegedly found the man sitting on the child's bed. She immediately confronted the intruder, which forced him to leave the residence before police arrived on the scene.

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Vancouver Police Department officials stated that responding officers quickly located a man matching the description of the suspect nearby. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident or resistance during the apprehension.

James Watts Faces Criminal Charges

James Watts, 27, has been formally charged with one count of break-and-enter. He remains in custody as the legal process moves forward. The charge carries serious implications under Canadian law due to the nature of the intrusion into a private residence containing a minor.

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Police emphasized that the suspect was in custody immediately following the event. This swift action prevented any potential escalation or further harm to the family members present in the home at the time of the break-in.

Official Statements And Safety Warnings

Const. Darren Wong, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, described the event as every parent's worst nightmare. He noted that the department is thankful that no one was injured during the confrontation between the mother and the intruder.

Following the incident, the Vancouver Police Department is urging everyone to ensure their windows and doors remain locked at all times. This safety message is particularly relevant for households with children, as the suspect exploited an unlocked window to gain entry to the home.

Residents in East Vancouver and surrounding areas are being reminded that securing all points of entry is a critical step in home security. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance, even during early morning hours when most residents are still asleep.