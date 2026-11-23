A suspect was arrested in Vancouver following a two-month probe into a Sept 22 incident where a projectile shattered a police SUV window. Police executed a search warrant Monday morning near West King Edward and Willow streets.

A Vancouver resident was apprehended by law enforcement officials early Monday morning, concluding a nearly two-month investigative effort into an incident that targeted a police vehicle in downtown Vancouver. The arrest occurred on September 29, just after 6 a.m., when officers executed a search warrant near the intersection of West King Edward Avenue and Willow Street. This development marks the resolution of a case that began on September 22, when an officer's vehicle was damaged by an unidentified projectile during a routine traffic stop.

Details Of The September Incident And Vehicle Stop

The Vancouver Police Department initiated its investigation on September 22 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officers were conducting a pedestrian stop in the vicinity of Granville and Nelson streets. During this operation, a small projectile struck a VPD SUV, causing the rear windshield to shatter completely. Const. Darren Wong provided details to CTV News, stating that the object appeared to be a bearing ball based on forensic examination of the debris left at the scene.

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Suspect Identification And Vehicle Description

At the time of the incident, a grey pickup truck positioned behind the police SUV had its passenger window rolled down. The vehicle subsequently drove away from the scene on Nelson Street. Police were initially unable to locate the truck or the driver. However, through a comprehensive two-month investigation, authorities successfully identified and located a man believed to be responsible for the incident. The suspect was identified through the investigative work conducted by the VPD over the subsequent weeks.

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Search Warrant Execution And Arrest Procedures

The arrest operation took place on Monday, September 29, just after 6 a.m. Officers executed a search warrant in the area surrounding West King Edward Avenue and Willow Street. The Vancouver Police Department deployed its emergency response team to assist with the execution of the warrant. The coordinated effort ensured a controlled environment for the apprehension of the suspect. No injuries were reported to either the suspects, officers, or any bystanders during this phase of the operation.

Current Status Of The Ongoing Police Investigation

Following the arrest, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not yet released further details regarding potential charges or the specific legal proceedings that will follow. The VPD emphasized that their primary focus remains on gathering evidence to support the criminal case. The successful resolution of this case highlights the department's commitment to addressing incidents that endanger officers and compromise public safety in downtown areas.