A downtown Vancouver bar hosted a lookalike contest for Jensen Huang of Nvidia. Retired man Walter Lim from Seattle won the competition with his impersonation, beating out finalists in a humorous event that included chip bag gags.

On a recent Sunday evening, the atmosphere inside the Mangos Kitchen and Bar on Howe Street in downtown Vancouver was charged with an unusual blend of corporate satire and local celebrity culture.

A diverse crowd of dozens gathered not for a typical evening of drinks and casual conversation, but to witness a highly specific and timely lookalike contest. The subject of this homage was Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of the semiconductor giant Nvidia, who recently found himself at the center of intense media scrutiny following news of his resignation from the board amid a widely publicized personal affair scandal.

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The event was organized by Plug Vancouver, a group known for fostering community engagement through unique social gatherings, and served as a creative outlet for attendees to engage with current events through the lens of costume and impersonation. Participants arrived at the venue fully committed to their roles, dressing in attire that mirrored the distinctive style of the tech industry leader.

Jensen Huang Lookalike Contest

Many wore leather jackets, thick-rimmed glasses, and comfortable sneakers, with some individuals sporting grey wigs to replicate Huang's signature hair color. This attention to detail created an amusing visual tableau of tech elites, transforming the bar into a temporary convention center for devoted fans and curious onlookers alike. The competition itself was structured into a multi-stage format designed to test both physical resemblance and comedic timing.

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The host began by narrowing the field of participants based on audience cheers and feedback from a panel of judges. The final round introduced a clever twist on Huang's famous keynote presentations, requiring the remaining finalists to announce a new chip product while simultaneously holding a bag of potato chips. The humor of the situation escalated as one participant crushed the bag of snacks mid-speech, quipping that they were actually microchips.

This moment highlighted the playful nature of the event, where the serious world of artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing was gently mocked through absurdity. After a tense evaluation period, the judges whittled the field down to three final contestants. Two of these finalists were men who had naturally grey hair and dressed as traditional versions of Huang, while the third was a contestant wearing a wig, accompanied by an impersonator of Huang's wife, Alice.

Winner Travels From Seattle

The juxtaposition of these different interpretations of the tech mogul added an extra layer of entertainment and unpredictability to the evening's proceedings. Ultimately, the contest was won by Walter Lim, a retired man who had made the considerable effort to drive three hours from Seattle to participate with his family. Lim explained that his sister had alerted him to the event while he was traveling in Madrid, prompting him to return to Seattle and embark on the journey to Vancouver.

He expressed confidence in his chances, noting that he owned a leather jacket, wore the same style of eyeglasses as Huang, and possessed the requisite hair color, having been frequently told by acquaintances that he resembled the CEO. His presence was bolstered by the enthusiastic support of his family in the audience, which contributed to the loud cheers that crowned him the winner.

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For his victory, Lim took home a prize of two hundred dollars, while the other two finalists received fifty dollars each. Lauren Benson of Plug Vancouver noted that more than two hundred people had registered to attend the event, underscoring the significant public interest in the gathering. This lookalike contest marked the second time Plug Vancouver had hosted such an event, having previously celebrated Bruno Mars during his visit to the city.

Community Finds Humor In Technology

The success of the event demonstrated the community's ability to find humor and connection in the rapidly evolving landscape of global technology and celebrity news, turning a personal scandal into a shared local experience.