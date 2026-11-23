Courtney McCowan died outside Port Hardy hospital after its emergency room closed. Her family urges B.C.'s new government to restore 24/7 rural emergency services amid ongoing staffing shortages.

Courtney McCowan, a 48-year-old woman from Vancouver Island, died outside the Port Hardy hospital emergency department after being denied entry following its scheduled closure. Her death occurred on Thursday when she arrived at the facility 11 minutes after the emergency room officially shut its doors at 5 p.m. The incident has triggered an urgent appeal from her family to the new B.C. provincial government, demanding the restoration of round-the-clock medical services in rural communities.

Timeline of Denial and Cardiac Arrest

Courtney McCowan had been experiencing health issues for several days before her friend drove her to the hospital in Port Hardy. According to her 27-year-old daughter, Hailey Schubert, who resides in Victoria, McCowan was visibly unwell but was refused entry to the emergency department. Schubert stated that medical staff and doctors were visible inside the building, yet her mother was left waiting on the sidewalk without receiving immediate assessment or treatment.

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Paramedics from B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to the scene and provided emergency care in the hospital parking lot. Hailey Schubert reported that it took 39 minutes of waiting in the cold for hospital staff to finally open the doors. By the time Courtney McCowan was admitted, it was too late to prevent her condition from worsening. She subsequently went into cardiac arrest, leading to her death later that day.

Official Reviews and Island Health Response

Island Health, the regional health authority responsible for Port Hardy, confirmed that emergency physicians, nurses, and paramedics responded to the situation. Both Island Health and B.C. Emergency Health Services have initiated formal reviews to examine the protocols and decisions made during the incident. A health authority spokesperson issued a statement expressing condolences to the affected family and acknowledging the tragedy's impact on local care providers and first responders.

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The health authority explained that when patients arrive shortly after an emergency room closes, staff must determine the appropriate next steps based on the individual's condition. This process may involve providing immediate treatment on-site or arranging a transfer to another facility with the assistance of emergency services. Island Health emphasized that it is taking the situation extremely seriously and is committed to understanding how the closure policy intersected with this fatal outcome.

Community Fear and Political Demands for Change

The death of Courtney McCowan has sparked intense fear and anger within the Port Hardy community. Karen McCowan, the deceased woman's mother, noted that residents are now terrified of seeking medical attention after 5 p.m. due to the perceived risk of being turned away. The family is demanding that the government provide 24/7 access to the Port Hardy hospital, arguing that essential services like grocery shopping remain available late into the evening while life-saving care does not.

Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt of Port Hardy stated that the overnight closure, which began in 2023 due to staffing shortages, was intended to be a short-term measure. She criticized the duration of the policy, noting that it has persisted far longer than originally anticipated. The town council has been actively advocating for the restoration of full emergency coverage and meets regularly with health authority and government officials to address the crisis.

Recruitment Efforts and New Government Priority

Island Health is currently working on sustainable strategies to restore 24/7 emergency coverage in Port Hardy. As part of these efforts, the health authority has started training some emergency room nurses locally in Port Hardy to help alleviate the staffing crisis. Mayor Corbett-Labatt acknowledged that while these initiatives have helped recruit a few nurses, significant staffing problems persist across rural B.C.

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The incident has drawn attention to B.C.'s new Conservative government, with local officials hoping for more decisive action than the previous administration took. Health Minister Ryan Peterson, who was appointed to his role last week, stated that healthcare access is a top provincial priority. He pledged to work with all involved parties to ensure that the findings from the ongoing review lead to more reliable emergency care for rural residents.

Legacy of the Patient and Pending Coroners Report

While the medical and political systems face scrutiny, Courtney McCowan is remembered by her family as a compassionate woman with a big heart. Her daughter, Hailey Schubert, expressed deep sadness but also hope that her mother's death will catalyze meaningful change in the medical system. Schubert stated that she hopes her mother will be remembered as the person who helped transform healthcare access for rural communities.

The family is currently awaiting further details from the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the specific medical cause of death. Although they suspect a respiratory virus may have contributed to the cardiac arrest, they are waiting for official confirmation. The closest all-hours emergency department is located in Port McNeill, a 30-minute drive away, highlighting the critical access issues faced by residents in this remote region of Vancouver Island.