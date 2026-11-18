Steve Sxwithultxw cancels the annual Turkey Trot in Duncan, B.C., as turkey prices triple, leaving First Nations families without their holiday staple. Find out how to help.

The annual Turkey Trot, a cherished holiday tradition supporting First Nations families on Vancouver Island, has been officially cancelled for this year. Steve Sxwithultxw, the founder of the initiative, confirmed the decision was driven by unprecedented increases in grocery prices that made the event financially impossible to sustain.

Soaring Costs Force Event Cancellation

Last year, the family-run initiative successfully distributed 420 turkeys to families in need across the Cowichan Valley. This year, however, the rising cost of birds made that goal unachievable. Sxwithultxw noted that retailers quoted prices around $33 per turkey, a significant jump from the $4,000 to $5,000 total cost for 400 birds in previous years.

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At the current rate of $33 per bird, purchasing the required inventory would exceed $13,000. This figure is far beyond what Sxwithultxw could raise through his usual community donations and fundraising efforts. The sharp contrast between past affordability and current reality forced the difficult decision to call off the distribution entirely.

Retailer Pricing and Market Struggles

Sxwithultxw attempted to secure better deals by contacting five or six different retailers and distributors. He explored options locally in Duncan, B.C., at Save-On-Foods and Walmart, and even looked as far away as Vancouver. Despite these extensive efforts, consistent high pricing and supply difficulties prevented any viable solution.

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Save-On-Foods in Duncan explicitly confirmed the $33 price point, which effectively broke the budget for the giveaway. Sxwithultxw explained that inflation has hit the community hard, impacting both the families seeking assistance and the organizers trying to provide it. The economic pressure has stretched resources to their breaking point.

Community Impact and Cultural Significance

The Turkey Trot began nearly a decade ago as a simple idea to give back, inspired by teachings passed down through Sxwithultxw's mother and family. What started with approximately 100 turkeys grew into a large-scale annual effort supported by relatives, friends, and local businesses. Volunteers previously delivered birds directly to homes across southern Vancouver Island.

The operation eventually moved to The Shack, a cultural centre in Duncan, where families could collect their turkeys. For Sxwithultxw, the event is about more than just food. He dresses as Santa to hand out stuffed animals and toys, creating memorable experiences for children. Seeing the reactions of these children is what keeps him committed to the mission year after year.

Future Sponsorship Needed for Resumption

Although the event scheduled for Dec. 23 is cancelled, Sxwithultxw has not completely closed the door on a potential rescue. He remains open to conversations with corporate sponsors or generous donors who can provide 400 turkeys at a reduced price or donate them outright. Such support could still make the distribution possible if organized in time.

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Sxwithultxw rejected suggestions to switch to chickens or other items, emphasizing that the identity of the event is tied specifically to the turkey. He intends to try again next Christmas, but for now, he asks for community support through the event's public Facebook page. His hope is that someone will step forward to ensure the tradition survives the current economic climate.