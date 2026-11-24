Environment Canada issues yellow warnings for Vancouver Island as King Tides and storm surges increase coastal flooding risks. Residents face heavy rain and high river levels through Wednesday with another system arriving late in the week.

Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings across Vancouver Island as a powerful storm system brings heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns to the region. The warnings affect a wide area, with another weather system expected to arrive later this week to prolong the adverse conditions. Residents and visitors are being advised to take immediate precautions as conditions continue to deteriorate.

Coastal Flooding And King Tide Risks

Elevated ocean levels and king tides are increasing the risk of coastal flooding, particularly in Greater Victoria. Environment Canada stated that a series of deep low-pressure systems will track across offshore waters this week, bringing storm surge and large waves to parts of the B.C. Coast. This event coincides with a run of king tides, which will elevate water levels 20 to 50 cm higher than the highest astronomical tides.

Also read King Tides Threaten Historic Flooding Along Pacific Coast During Thanksgiving Week

The greatest concerns during this event are during high tides on Tuesday and Wednesday, with water levels expected to peak on Thursday. In Tofino, wave warnings are prompting calls for visitors to stay away from beaches and exposed shorelines to ensure their safety.

Heavy Rainfall And Wind Forecasts

East Vancouver Island, stretching from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, could see 30 to 60 millimetres of rain by early Wednesday morning. Environment Canada has issued yellow rainfall and wind warnings for the region to alert the public to the severity of the incoming weather front.

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Exposed coastal areas along the northern Strait of Georgia, including Quadra, Hornby, and Denman islands, could also see wind gusts reaching 90 km/h. The weather is not expected to settle for long, as rainfall should ease on Wednesday before another potent storm arrives Wednesday night. This second system is forecast to bring more heavy rain and strong winds to the coast.

River Safety And B.C. Hydro Updates

Heavy rainfall is also raising concerns around rivers and waterways across the island. Comox Search and Rescue is urging people to be extremely careful around rivers as water levels rise due to the intense precipitation. The organization highlights the increased danger of fast-moving water and unstable banks.

B.C. Hydro is also warning people to stay away from the Campbell River, Elk Falls Canyon, and nearby upstream areas as increased water releases begin on Nov. 24 and continue through Dec. 7. The utility says flows will be high and dangerous, and the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge is identified as a safe place to view the canyon during this period of heightened water activity.

Winter Conditions At Mount Washington

While coastal communities prepare for flooding and dangerous waves, Mount Washington is welcoming the winter weather. The resort says whiteout conditions are bringing significant snowfall to higher elevations, offering a stark contrast to the rain and flood concerns below. This weather divide highlights the varying impacts of the atmospheric systems affecting the province.

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Travel Advice And Next Steps

Residents across Vancouver Island are being reminded to allow extra time when travelling, avoid driving through pooled water, secure loose outdoor belongings, and stay well back from rivers and shorelines. With another storm on the way and coastal water levels expected to peak on Thursday, the advice from Environment Canada is simple: stay alert, stay informed, and do not take unnecessary risks around water.