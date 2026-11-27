Vancouver Island communities assess storm damage after 734mm of rain and debris clog harbors. Flood warnings drop but coastal hazards persist with king tides expected.

Communities across Vancouver Island are currently conducting damage assessments after days of relentless rainfall, powerful winds, and king tides clogged harbors with debris. Boats have been battered by floating logs, and local authorities are urging residents to protect their vessels from sinking in the aftermath of the severe weather event. The Discovery Harbour Authority issued an urgent social media post on Friday stating it had already saved two boats from sinking and requested owners to check their vessels immediately.

Record Rainfall and Wind Gusts Recorded

Preliminary and unofficial figures from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicate that Effingham, located on Vancouver Island's west coast, recorded a staggering 734 millimetres of rain. This intense precipitation fell between 8 a.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Thursday, creating hazardous conditions for the region. Other significant totals were reported at Kennedy Lake with 445 mm, North Courtenay with 228 mm, Port Alberni with 205 mm, and Beaver Creek with 203 mm. The strongest reported wind gust reached 106 km/h at Saturna Island, while Campbell River recorded a gust of 74 km/h.

Also read Flood watch in place on Vancouver Island as king tide impact continues

Flood Warnings Downgraded but Hazards Remain

The B.C. River Forecast Centre downgraded the flood warning for Central Vancouver Island to a high streamflow advisory on Friday morning. Flood watches for eastern Vancouver Island and high streamflow advisories for southern, northern, and western Vancouver Island have also ended as the worst of the storm passes. Most rivers have peaked and are receding, although the Sproat and Somass rivers remain high and are expected to decline slowly through the weekend.

Coastal Hazards and Beach Closures in Tofino

On the west coast, the District of Tofino states that all district-managed public beach access points remain closed due to hazardous coastal conditions. An official update warns that storm surges and large waves could push coastal water levels 30 to 60 centimetres above predicted tides. The district also forecasts king tides between approximately 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. over the next couple of days, with water levels approaching four metres. These conditions pose significant risks to coastal infrastructure and public safety.

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Infrastructure Damage and Shoreline Warnings

Storm damage has affected the Beachlands shoreline trail in Colwood, prompting the city to urge visitors to use extra caution when near the area. In Campbell River, one marina is virtually locked in by a massive accumulation of logs and driftwood. The Discovery Harbour Authority reports that debris has piled against vessels and docks, putting several fishing boats at risk of sinking. These physical obstructions are delaying normal maritime operations and requiring extensive cleanup efforts.

Recovery Outlook and Future Risks

The B.C. River Forecast Centre states that drier weather is expected into the weekend, but saturated ground and high streamflows can still contribute to flooding, erosion, and unstable riverbanks. With river levels gradually receding and the weather beginning to ease, attention is turning to the damage left behind and the work still ahead for affected communities. Residents and businesses must remain vigilant as the region transitions from emergency response to long-term recovery and infrastructure repair.