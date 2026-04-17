Vancouver Island Real Estate Defies Provincial Downturn Amidst Economic Challenges

British Columbia's housing market is experiencing widespread declines in sales and prices, attributed to a challenging economic environment including rising inflation and interest rates. However, Vancouver Island, particularly the Victoria area, is showing resilience due to strong public sector activity and favorable demographics, with prices remaining stable despite increased inventory.

British Columbia's real estate market is experiencing a significant downturn, with both sales volume and property prices declining. The BC Real Estate Association characterizes the current economic climate as exceptionally challenging. However, Vancouver Island presents a more optimistic picture, defying the provincial trend.

As is typical with the arrival of spring, the real estate sector usually sees an uptick in activity, and Greater Victoria is no exception, with an increase in properties listed for sale. Despite this seasonal surge, the market is not as robust as it once was, according to Bryan Yu, chief economist for Central 1. Yu noted that overall market conditions across British Columbia are currently weak, with per capita and overall sales figures remaining notably low. In March, the number of unit sales was more than 34 percent below the five-year average. Compounding these challenges are rising gas prices, fueled by geopolitical tensions, which are contributing to inflation and putting upward pressure on mortgage interest rates. Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist for the BC Real Estate Association, indicated that these factors are causing many potential buyers to remain on the sidelines. He explained that prior to the escalation of global tensions, the association had anticipated a slow first half of the year, followed by a recovery in the latter half, with activity approaching within ten percent of average by year-end and a smooth transition into 2027. Instead, the current environment is marked by elevated uncertainty. While the Lower Mainland market is experiencing its weakest conditions in a quarter of a century, Vancouver Island stands out as a region bucking the provincial trend. Yu attributed this resilience to ongoing positive year-over-year public sector spending and hiring, which supports the Victoria market. Furthermore, demographic trends, such as the influx of retirees and semi-retirees seeking to settle in areas like the North Island, continue to drive real estate demand. This sustained demand is reflected in the market data. Although fewer properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, were sold in March compared to the previous year, and inventory levels have reached a ten-year high, property prices have remained firm. Fergus Kyne, chair of the association, described the market as a cautious buyers' market, presenting a favorable opportunity for purchasers due to increasing inventory. He acknowledged the year-over-year decline in sales numbers but emphasized that there is no indication of a bursting bubble in the Victoria area. The article also briefly mentions Mary Griffin, who joined CHEK News in 2003 and covered a significant story involving Victoria police executing search warrants on Boxing Day. This detail appears to be a tangential note from the original source material and does not directly relate to the real estate market analysis. The underlying economic factors, including inflation and interest rates, continue to shape buyer and seller behavior, with regions like Vancouver Island demonstrating a degree of resilience amidst broader provincial weakness





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